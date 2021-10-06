the Evreux prosecutor’s office closes the case

The public prosecutor’s office of Evreux (Eure) has closed the complaint of lawyer Nathalie Tomasini filed against the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti for “psychological violence” and “threats” during a trial for femicide in Evreux in February 2020 when he was still practicing as a lawyer, learned France Bleu Normandie with the prosecution on Tuesday, October 6, confirming information from BFMTV.

The prosecution read the minutes of this hearing, which contains a written record of all the proceedings of the trial in question, and did not identify any incident.

While the complainant accused the lawyer of having held “extremely disparaging and violent words”, such as “hysterical”, “bitch bitch”, “shame of the bar” or “merchants of misfortune”, the prosecution affirms that it is not a question of psychological violence or threats. According to him, the alleged facts could only relate to insult but prosecution is impossible because they are anyway prescribed.





During this trial, Eric Dupond-Moretti was the defense lawyer, while Nathalie Tomasini, a lawyer specializing in feminicides, represented the civil parties. The one who was appointed minister five months later formally denied the accusations and said he was the subject of a “attempted blackmail”.

The entourage of the Keeper of the Seals denounced a “late complaint” which resembled a “political instrumentalisation” because the complaint was filed in September 2021, “the week of the first anniversary of the anti-rapprochement bracelet launched by the Minister of Justice to fight against domestic violence.”