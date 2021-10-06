the ex of the coach of “The Voice” and dad of her son Joseph is found today … with another French singer!

This Wednesday, October 6, while TF1 propose to Good doctor and M6 will bring together big names in French song, for the big birthday party of Jean-Jacques Goldman, France 2 will bet on a new series, 9:05 pm, entitled “J’ai menti”, directed by Frédéric Berthe. Viewers who opt for the second channel will have the opportunity to revel in this fiction for three weeks. Composed of six episodes of 52 minutes, it will be broadcast at a rate of two new per evening.

“‘I lied’ questions, with the narrative codes of the thriller, the ability to move forward in life, after having uttered a lie as a teenager. Insignificant at first, it becomes a real disaster over time. How then to face the collateral damage that it generates and its sometimes irreversible consequences?“, the channel said in its statement. The story centers on the character of“Audrey Barreyre, 35, the only survivor of a serial killer who raged in the Biarritz region, sixteen years earlier. Her past suddenly resurfaces when a 17-year-old girl is found murdered on the Basque coast in 2019. Although nothing links this murder to the murderer of the time, Audrey is convinced that he is back. To prove it, she must face her past and her lies, because the young woman had actually lied on the events during his attack “.





A few lines that will appeal to several million curious people! And in the casting, they will find faces like Thierry Neuvic. The 51-year-old actor had a three-year relationship with singer Jenifer, whom he met on the set of the movie Les Francis. Together they have a 7-year-old son, Joseph. He will play Commander Joseph Layrac and give the answer to the main character held by Camille Lou. Names like Annelise Hesme or Hubert Delattre are also present.

To see also: “I leave the show”: Very angry, Jenifer goes out of its hinges and threatens the production of The Voice All Stars!

Writing