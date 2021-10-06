The fear of “stagflation” takes over



THE MAIN EUROPEAN EXCHANGES DECREASE AT MID-SESSION

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to decline sharply and the main European stock markets retreat in mid-session on Wednesday, with stocks erasing their gains from the day before in the face of the risk of accelerating inflation, fueled in particular by prices energy, forcing central banks to step up the tightening of their monetary policy.

Futures on major New York indices are posting an opening down 1.04% for the Dow Jones, 1.25% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 1.46% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 2.19% to 6,432.18 points at 10:45 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 lost 1.68% and in Frankfurt, the Dax fell by 2.26%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 2.24%, the FTSEurofirst 300 1.8% and the Stoxx 600 1.92%, the lowest since July 20.

Expectations of a faster-than-expected rise in US interest rates have resumed after new highs in oil prices and the decision of the New Zealand central bank to raise its key rate for the first time since seven years.

Orders to German industry also posted a more marked decline than expected in August (-7.7%), mainly due to weak export demand and the weight of component shortages on automotive production. .

This news feeds into the scenario of a period of “stagflation”, the combination of low growth and high inflation.

“The clearest illustration of stagflation fears is the fact that equity indices have fallen for the past month, by 4.7% in September for the S&P 500, and that the dollar has benefited from the decline in values. safe havens, which is unusual when commodities go up too, “UBS Global Wealth Management strategists note in their daily note.





They therefore expect volatility to continue to rise in the near term “before the macro elements clearly tilt in favor of reflation and not stagflation”.

OIL

The oil market continues to benefit from the refusal of OPEC and its allies to increase their production more quickly to close the gap between global supply and demand.

He thus ignores the information according to which the weekly figures of the American Petroleum Institute (API) show an increase in inventories in the United States last week.

Brent gained 0.38% to 82.25 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.48% to 78.55 dollars.

The latter rose to 79.78 dollars, its highest level since November 2014, and Brent to 83.47 dollars, the highest since October 2018.

RATE

The yield on ten-year US Treasuries stabilizes around 1.54% after rising early in the day to 1.573%, its highest level since mid-June.

In Europe, benchmark yields are also moving below their highs at the start of the session but remain on the upside: the German ten-year takes almost two basis points to -0.173% after a peak of four and a half months at – 0.147%.

VALUES IN EUROPE

All the major sectors of the European stock market were in the red at mid-session, the most marked declines being for those most exposed to the rise in oil prices and to inflation: the Stoxx transport and leisure index fell 3, 33%, that of the automobile 2.85%.

Technology, still sensitive to interest rate pressures, dropped 2.45%.

The banking compartment, for its part, lost “only” 1.05%, the rise in bond yields limiting its decline.

Deutsche Telekom also sells 5.57% after Goldman Sachs sold a block of shares worth 1.58 billion euros, a transaction linked to the financing of last month’s agreement with SoftBank.

In the news report, Tesco gained 4.92% after revising its annual profit forecast upwards despite tensions in supply chains.

CHANGES

Anticipations of tightening monetary policies primarily benefit the US dollar, which appreciates 0.44% against a basket of benchmark currencies, to approach the one-year high hit last Thursday.

The euro hit $ 1.1530, its lowest level since July 2020.

(Report XXXX, French version Marc Angrand)