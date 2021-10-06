the first compact with supercar performance, from € 20,000

What are collectables? These are cars of particular interest and therefore deserving of preservation. Not necessarily old, yet they exist in a defined quantity, either because the manufacturer has decided so, or because their production is stopped. Then, they take advantage of features that make them especially desirable: an engine, a chassis, a design, or a concept. Finally, they are likely to see their rating increase. An additional argument to collect them before everyone else! Why is the Audi RS3 8P collectable? For the first time, we decided to equip a banal 5-door compact with a crazy engine, an overpowered 5-cylinder turbo, all-wheel drive and a double-clutch double gearbox, an unprecedented technological sum. for performances that are no less at this level of the range. This gives the RS3 a milestone! In addition, this exceptionally fast version appears when the A3 8P is about to bow out, so that it will only be produced for a short time, so will remain rare. The second generation RS3 will have a longer career, so it will come out of the factory in greater numbers.

This gives a compact with record power: 340 hp. True, the Ford Focus RS 500 had 350 hp, but it was only a limited series. To pass this big cavalry to the ground, we resort to so-called quattro all-wheel drive, that said not equipped with a Torsen central differential but with a 3rd generation Haldex coupler. Unlike the TT RS, the RS3 receives only a double-clutch S tronic gearbox, guaranteeing acceleration without breaking the torque and total ease of driving.







The preparatory work has been deepened. Indeed, the hull of the RS3 has been reinforced, as has the suspension (McPherson at the front and multi-link at the rear), the ventilated and perforated brake discs (370 mm for the bow and 310 for the stern), clamped at the front by 4-piston calipers. The tires are not to be outdone, but oddly enough, they are wider at the front (235/35 R19) than at the rear (225/35 R19). The RS3 is heavy (1,575 kg) and capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 s when using launch control. Again, this is unheard of in a compact! The RS3 is almost as swift as a Porsche 911 Carrera S …







However, from the outside, the RS3 remains discreet. In addition to being available only in Sportback bodywork (5 doors), it simply receives widened tracks fitted with 19-inch rims, requiring the use of slightly bulging front fenders (and made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. ). The shields, the sills and the rear diffuser are also specific, but without dazzling, even if there are beautiful air intakes at the front.







Same discretion inside, where the RS3 stands out especially with its flat steering wheel. The equipment is also nothing bloated since the GPS remains in addition, even the leather and the dual-zone air conditioning are standard. There is nothing friendly about the price, however: € 55,400, or € 60,000 today according to INSEE. To which we add 1,600 € ecotax, because of the 212 g / km of CO2 emitted by the engine. At present, it would be € 30,000…







Practical, high-performance and safe, the RS3 has no direct rival and has met with considerable success. But its production ending in 2012, it remains rare on the market.







How much does it cost ?

The first RS3s are unearthed from € 20,000, for a mileage approaching the figure of 200,000. At € 23,000, we find them sticking to 150,000 km, while at € 26,000, cars of 100 About 000 km are available to you. The 50,000 km cars are still at 33,000 €. Obviously, these amounts vary significantly depending on the options chosen.







Which version to choose?

As there is only one, the choice is easy …











Collector’s versions

Intended for short-term production, the RS3 was already a collector’s item when it was launched. Beyond that, the condition, mileage and options that will strengthen the collectable side of the RS3. A copy equipped with body-colored plastic shell bucket seats (€ 2,300), extended Nappa leather upholstery (€ 3,990) or even GPS (€ 1,940) will attract more enthusiasts.







What to watch out for?

Released two years after the TT RS with the same mechanics, the RS3 is very reliable. In fact, it will first need to inspect how it has been used and maintained. Regular oil changes of the S tronic and the Haldex coupler are necessary for the assembly to remain reliable (every 60,000 km maximum), while the Mecatronic system of the gearbox can fail, a disease quite common in the VW Group. If you feel jerks during gear changes, there is a good chance that it will have to be redone!

Also monitor the condition of the rims, tires (the RS3 wears out the front ones very quickly), and the brakes, which are severely used given the weight of the car. No big worries about electronics, or finishing.

Driving







The RS3 is one of those Audi with an ultra-neat finish and tasteful presentation. While a bit austere, the cockpit is a model of its kind, spacious, ergonomic and offering an excellent driving position. If the original seat lacks lateral support, the optional bucket holds the body perfectly.

In town, the RS3 is disconcertingly smooth, from the gearbox to the suspension to the steering. But then as soon as you play with the accelerator on the road … What she pushes! It’s simple, the RS3 can show it to an R8 in acceleration and especially in times! Thanks to the 4-wheel drive, all the power goes to the ground, while the gearbox quickly goes up to all gears.

For its part, the engine crushes you against the seat, especially when playing with the launch control. It then takes its 7000 rpm like nothing, in a beautiful sound but not so captivating, despite the sport mode of the exhaust.







Not so heavy (183 kg), the block still weighs on the front axle: the car is not very lively in the changes of downforce, and willingly understeer to the limit, while the stern is very difficult to unlock (I even managed to spin the inside rear wheel while accelerating in full downforce).

Full of grip, the RS3 is nonetheless very effective, and its gearbox retaining the gear engaged when the switch is reached makes it easier to control the RS3. This never departs from a good suspension comfort, but it is on the highway that it gives its full measure. Its formidable performance, combined with its imperturbable heading and its powerful braking, make it a sort of absolute weapon, in the compact category, whatever the weather. Sacred versatility! Consumption side, count 11 l / 100 km in normal driving, and more than 20 l / 100 km at the attack.

The youngtimer alternative

Audi S2 (1991-1995)







A sporty version of the 80, the S2, which appeared in 1991, is distinguished by its very beautiful engine: a 5-cylinder turbo 20 valves initially developing 220 hp. This is none other than the one, albeit slightly modified, equipping the legendary Ur-Quattro. Like this one, the S2 benefits from an all-wheel drive with a Torsen central differential, so it is very efficient, if not sporty.

In 1993, thanks to injection, ignition and a modified exchanger, the power increased to 230 hp, while the gearbox gained a 6th gear. Externally, the car receives new headlights and rims. It flirts with 250 km / h, and reaches 100 km / h in barely 6 seconds, exceptional times then. However, the RS2 remains comfortable and easy to drive, which takes place to the detriment of dynamic liveliness: a bit like the RS3! First offered as a coupe, the S2 was available as a sedan and a station wagon in 1993, then disappeared in 1995, produced in nearly 9,500 units. From € 20,000.

Audi RS3 2011, the technical sheet







Engine: 5-cylinder in-line, 2,480 cc

Power supply: direct injection, twin-entry turbo

Suspension: McPherson struts, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AV); multi-link axle, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AR)

Transmission: 7 dual-clutch, four-wheel drive

Power: 340 hp at 5,400 rpm

Torque: 450 Nm at 1,600 rpm

Weight: 1,575 kg

Maximum speed: 250 km / h (manufacturer data)

0 to 100 km / h: 4.6 seconds (manufacturer data)

