the first prototype back on the road

Zapping Autonews story Auctions: Top 25 Most Expensive Vintage Vehicles

The Countach LP 500 is back, as a new reconstruction of the model presented in Geneva in 1971, from scratch, on behalf of a major collector of Lamborghini. The project was supervised by the Centro Stile of the Italian brand and executed by the Polo Storico for a total of 25,000 hours of work. Information that gives an idea of ​​what this unique vehicle must have cost the mysterious patron. This vintage car enthusiast started the project in 2017, asking Polo Storico if there was a possibility of reproducing the legendary Countach LP 500. Four years later, the car was completely rebuilt “from scratch” as our people would say. Anglo-Saxon friends, and was even presented in the “concept” category at the Concours d’Elegance of the Villa d’Este, at the beginning of October 2021.

How to revive the first Countach?

Lamborghini Countach LP 500Photo Credit – Lamborghini

Designed to replace the legendary Miura, the Lamborghini Countach was designed by the great Marcello Gandini with one main instruction: “to design the most extravagant car possible”. Thus was born the LP 500, the first pre-production prototype of the Countach, presented in Geneva in 1971. The latter underwent no less than three years of intensive development before being sacrificed during a crash test in March 1974. , for the purposes of homologation of the production model. The destruction of the Countach LP 500 did not make it easy to reproduce, as it was necessary to use the documents and technical drawings of the time. Without a physical model to 3D scan to save time, the Polo Storico teams were thus forced to work “old-fashioned”, combining modern analysis techniques and traditional manufacturing techniques.





The first months of work on the Countach LP 500 were spent acquiring data and hardware. As part of this meticulous reconstruction, Giuliano Cassataro, Head of Service at Polo Storico, stressed: “The collection of documents was crucial”. Indeed, the prototype shares almost no technical parts with the production Countach, which has a tubular chassis against a more standard platform on the LP 500. For all mechanical components, new or restored Lamborghini original parts have been used. used. Some other components have been completely redone, especially for the 5.0 V12 engine installed at the rear.

Lamborghini would like to stress that the support of the Fondazione Pirelli was also fundamental for the reproduction of the custom tires fitted to the original prototype. The Pirelli Cinturato CN12 in 245/60 R14 at the front and 265/60 R14 at the rear have been remanufactured with modern materials and structure that sport the same tread pattern and aesthetics as in the 1970s. Even the yellow body color, identified as the “Giallo Fly Speciale”, has been meticulously reproduced. This reproduction of the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 is timely to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the original prototype.