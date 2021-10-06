The Flash: Ben Affleck loved to replay Batman after the “difficult” Justice League experience

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that comes her way, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

At the microphone of Variety, Ben Affleck confided in his experience on the set of The Flash for which he agreed to put on the Batman costume again.

While thought to have turned the page of his experience as Batman after the failure of Justice League and the abandonment of his solo film on the Dark Knight, Ben Affleck had surprised everyone last year by accepting to reprise the role for the film The Flash, expected on November 2, 2022 in theaters.





Asked by Variety about the shooting of this feature film by Andy Muschietti for which he found Ezra Miller, the actor assured that he was “a lot of fun”And that he had“had a great time”. “Jlove Ezra and I got to see Jason [Momoa] who’s out there doing Aquaman 2”, Also clarified Ben Affleck after joking that he was probably forbidden to talk about any of this.

The one that we will soon find on the poster of the Last Duel could not help but throw a little spade at the last film in which he played Bruce Wayne: Justice League. “It was very nice”, He said about the filming of The Flash, and added:

It was a very nice way to revisit this, as the previous experience had been difficult.

We know, in fact, that the shots of the blockbuster released in 2017 did not take place in the greatest serenity once they had been taken over by Joss Whedon following the departure of Zack Snyder. An investigation was even opened by Warner into the behavior of Buffy’s dad, deemed abusive by the actors.

Finally, remember that the multiverse will be in The Flash and that Ben Affleck will not be the only Batman to make his return. Barry Allen will also meet another Bruce Wayne, played by Michael Keaton, who had not played the character since 1992!

