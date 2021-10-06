the focus of Kylian Mbappé’s mother on the clash with Véronique Rabiot at the Euro

A story that had made a lot of noise. During the elimination of the France team against Switzerland in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 (3-3, 5 tab to 4), tensions had erupted in the stands between the mother of Adrien Rabiot, Véronique Rabiot, and Wilfried Mbappé, the father of Kylian Mbappé. The first quoted would indeed have asked the father of the Parisian to “Crop it” for it to be “Less arrogant”. A little more than three months after this affair, the mother of Kylian Mbappé, Fayza Lamari, wanted to come back to it in an interview with the Parisian. The opportunity for her to focus on another rumor …





“There were discussions between Madame Rabiot and Wilfrid. It wasn’t with me. But I was the one who went upstairs to talk to him. I told him what I had to say to him as a mom and as a wife, which was that it was quite out of place, especially in front of Ethan. However, what bothered me was the treatment the next day. She took dear for nothing. I find it unfair. There is something I admire about her: she has managed her son’s career. Me, I have Wilfrid who has a preponderant place. I stand in solidarity with Mme Rabiot because tomorrow it will happen to me. You must hear lots of stories about me. Are they true? It seems that I held secret meetings in Hungary during the Euro! ”, she explained.