the French group Thales and the American giant Google enter into a partnership for a secure “cloud”

A partnership for more security. This is what the French group Thales and the American giant Google announced on Wednesday 6 October. The objective: to develop a secure “cloud” service for companies and public institutions by 2023. The two companies aim to obtain the label “trusted cloud”, announced last May by the government to characterize the remote data storage services which have a high level of security and which are operated in Europe.

Concretely, the two groups will create a joint company, which has not yet found its name, in which “Thales will be strong enough to guarantee its control”, explained Marc Darmon, Deputy Managing Director of Secure Information and Communication Systems at Thales during a conference call.

The project is expected to be fully launched in 2023. Three “data centers” must see the light of day “in the second quarter of 2022 in the Paris region”, specifies Marc Darmon, and the joint venture “will be registered immediately”.





“This is the first time in Europe that a company incorporated under local law has been created to meet the requirements of the French government. It is an offer that we have designed together with Thales for France, by associating legal and techniques to meet the requirements of the ‘cloud of trust’ “, noted Samuel Bonamigo, vice president for Southern Europe of Google Cloud.