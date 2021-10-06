the general manager announces the color for the transfer window

Ferran Reverter revealed the results of the financial audit on Wednesday. The general manager of FC Barcelona notably sent a reassuring message on the possibilities of the Catalan club on the transfer market.









In front of the journalists, one of the main leaders of Barça did not close the door to the arrival of new players in the coming months, and this from the month of January. “The first thing to do is homework. We have to face it. If we continue in that direction, of course. If Barca continue to do their homework, it will be possible to bring in the players the club want. The extension of Pedri and Fati is on its way. Griezmann’s departure generated positive fair play of over € 20million and we could make signings if necessary. But Barcelona must continue to take a series of decisions to continue reducing the wage bill. “

In difficulty since the start of the season, FC Barcelona must still tighten their belts before perhaps taking action in January 2022, even if their action will be limited. This summer, apart from the exercise of the option to buy Emerson Royal for 14 million euros, the Blaugrana have not paid a single penny in transfer compensation for the recruitments of Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric Garcia and Luuk de Jong, the latter having been loaned by Sevilla FC.