the gloomy prediction of Euler Hermes

This is the great paradox of this health crisis. While the shock wave of the pandemic sent the global economy into turmoil in 2020, the level of business failures has remained at an all-time low for a long time. However, the financial situation of companies is likely to deteriorate in the months to come. After building wide public support for the worst of the health crisis, most developed states have decided to gradually withdraw their support measures for the economy. According to the latest delivery from Euler Hermes unveiled this Wednesday, October 6, bankruptcies are expected to rebound in 2022 across the globe. Economists therefore expect a 15% increase next year against a drop of -6% in 2021 and -12% in 2022. The anticipated level of bankruptcies should however remain lower (-4%) than before the crisis. Even if it is still a little early to assess the extent of the damage this pandemic has had on the global productive fabric, the evolution of bankruptcies will mainly depend on the economic recovery and the trajectory of budgetary and monetary policies. On the employment front, these bankruptcies could plunge a large number of unemployed workers.

With the end of “whatever the cost”, the specter of a wave of bankruptcies resurfaces

Towards a surge in bankruptcies in France: + 40%

On the side of France, the horizon darkens. The credit insurance specialist anticipates a surge in defaults next year of around 40%.

“This rebound heralds a trend: a slow, but gradual and lasting recovery in the upsurge in business failures in France, synonymous with a resurgence of the risk of non-payment “, explains economist Ana Boata.

In recent months, certain leading indicators such as the PMI indices from the Markit institute have shown certain difficulties and a peak of recovery that has already passed. In addition, there is the gradual withdrawal of aid and the end of “whatever the cost”.

Result, if all the specialists interviewed by The gallery recently do not expect a disaster, most anticipate a rise.

“The cash position has improved significantly in almost all sectors compared to the pre-crisis situation. The EMPs made it possible to ensure this improvement. One of the causes of defaults is that companies cannot pay their supplier debt, wages. This is not the case today […] The scenario of a bankruptcy wall where everyone fails, I do not believe it. Businesses have a lot of cash. They can pay their supplier. On the other hand, we risk witnessing a return to normal for business bankruptcies “, the economist and chairman of the economic analysis council (CAE), Philippe Martin, recently said during a press briefing.

In Europe, North-South divergences

Behind the global increase, significant disparities exist between countries. In Europe, the major powers in the euro zone should experience contrasting trajectories. Given the weight of certain sectors such as international tourism in their model, Spain (12%) and Italy (14%) should record sharp increases in bankruptcies. The prolongation of the health crisis and the implementation of health measures limiting passenger transport have plagued the foreign tourism sector in southern Europe.





In contrast, Germany (9%), Belgium (10%) or Luxembourg (7%) “will take longer to return to default levels similar to those in 2019 due to strong public support measures and / or the extension of these”. On this point, the risk of divergence within the European Union could threaten the economic recovery.

In the United States, failures still low in 2022

Across the Atlantic, economists are betting on a still low level of insolvencies in 2021 (-22%) and 2022 (5%). The Biden administration’s expansive fiscal policy should allow the economic rebound that began several months ago to continue, even if part of the gigantic investment plan is currently being held back by Congress and in particular the right wing of the Democratic Party. .

A rise in bankruptcies in Asia and in certain emerging countries

In Asia, the epicenter of the global health crisis, indicators are less optimistic for 2022. After a strong recovery, most countries in the region are likely to experience a surge in corporate bankruptcies of around 18% on average l ‘last year. In view of weaker state support, the rise in bankruptcies has already started in a number of countries. In India, for example, economists expect a wave of bankruptcies next year (+ 69%). Given the economic and demographic weight of India in the region, this massacre could cause damage in the medium term. On the other hand, economic analysts estimate that failures in the industrial sector and logistics in Asia will remain lower in 2021 than in 2019.