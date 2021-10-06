the government will appoint a mediator for the contested projects and promises a sound restraint

The Ministry of Ecological Transition presented ten measures on Tuesday to encourage the development of the sector, but above all to defuse the conflicts that accompany it.

The subject is highly controversial, and he was invited into the presidential campaign. To respond to the challenges of wind farm projects in France, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, presented Tuesday, October 5 a series of measures (also detailed on the website of the ministry) which should allow “controlled and responsible development” of this energy source.

A post of “wind power mediator” must be created within the ministry, to intervene on the most contested projects. It can be seized by the prefect, and suggest modifications. “or even invite project leaders to give it up if they seem manifestly irreconcilable with the other issues”, in particular the protection “landscapes and biodiversity”.





In this same desire for consultation, the ministry recalls that it will become mandatory in 2022 to consult the mayor of the municipality before the implementation of a project. The ministry also promises to publish a roadmap to support citizen projects.

In addition, the ministry announces that noise controls caused by wind turbines will be “systematic” in 2022, and that clamping measures may be implemented, “up to and including shutdown”. The light signals will be gradually oriented towards the sky and only lit when planes pass by. Finally, the government promises that no concrete will will be left during the dismantling of the wind turbines.