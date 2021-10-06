the Greens want to form a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Liberals

The German Greens announced on Wednesday October 6 that they wanted to form a coalition with the Social Democrats of the SPD, which won the legislative elections on September 26, and the Liberals of the FDP.

Read alsoGerman elections: with five possible scenarios, the game is very open for a coalition

“We have come to the conclusion that it now makes sense to continue discussing with the SPD and FDP, with a more in-depth search for common ground.“, Explained at a press conference the co-president of environmentalists, Annalena Baerbock. Environmentalists, third in the ballot which turns the page Angela Merkel in Germany, thus rule out a possible coalition with the Christian Democrats of the CDU-CSU, who came second in the elections.

A coalition called “traffic light“

“The country cannot afford a long standstill“Pending the formation of a coalition, explained the environmental leader, in reference to the months of talks which had paralyzed Germany and the European Union at the end of the previous poll in 2017.”We now suggest to the FPD to continue discussing with the SPD and the Greens“To form a coalition called”traffic light“Baerbock said, adding that”our interest is to get things done quickly“.





Read alsoElections in Germany: the failed campaign of the Green Annalena Baerbock

“Discussions in recent weeks have shown that the greatest intersections in terms of content are conceivable in this scheme (with the SPD and the FDP), especially in the area of ​​social policy.“, For his part explained the other co-president of the Greens, Robert Habeck. “The biscuit is far from being eaten, however.“And the agreement is not tied, he however tempered.

The leaders of the FDP, fourth in the last elections and placed like the Greens in the position of chancellors, will make a statement on Wednesday at 09:00 GMT. A three-party coalition would be a first in Germany since 1950. The CDU-CSU, led by the unpopular Armin Laschet, has not given up on trying to form a so-called “coalition”.JamaicanWith Greens and Liberals.

Read alsoGermany: after the legislative elections, the great confusion of the CDU

Its leaders met with the Liberals on Sunday, then the Greens on Tuesday, to try to convince them to build this team, the only one able to allow them to keep the chancellery after 16 years of the Merkel era. Their exchanges with environmentalists leaked Tuesday night in the press, which ulcerated the environmentalists. “Trust also means that everything is not published in the newspapers.Immediately, Baerbock argued on Wednesday.