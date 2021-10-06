the high-end OLED TV that everyone agrees on

The LG55G1 is the first television to embed the latest generation of panels from the Korean manufacturer, the brightest to come off the LG Display production lines. But that is not its only argument. The new flagship of OLEDs also has a more advanced processor as well as a new version of WebOS.

It is made to be stuck to the wall

The opening of the G1 packaging box brings a first surprise. Impossible to put your hand … on the TV stand. And for good reason, LG has decided not to provide it, believing that the real place of the G1 is on a wall and not vulgarly placed on a coffee table. If the solution favored by the Korean manufacturer does not suit you, know that the foot of the G1 is sold as an option at 99 euros.

The method is daring, but it is true that the look of this ultra-thin OLED is not the same when it is mounted on the wall and when it rests on a piece of furniture. Above all, to encourage its users to go for the first option, LG includes the wall mounting kit in the box. It’s rare enough to be stressed.

For the rest, there is not much to emphasize on the design side, insofar as the G1 almost identically resumes the features of the GX of the previous year and therefore its greatest aesthetic quality: finesse . Indeed, this is one of the few TVs to display a uniform thickness across the entire chassis. With less than 2 cm in width, the impression of finesse is total and the desire to stick it to the wall becomes obvious.

This extreme finesse still has a limit. Indeed, in terms of cable concealment, LG is not at the level of a Samsung with its remote box, the One Connect. Result: a transparent chute must be provided during installation. And if you opt for the formula with feet, of course, they allow to hide a few threads, but the bleeding they integrate is not deep enough to hide them all.

Image quality: the top level with OLED sauce

The combination of a new panel and a new processor can only generate immense hopes in terms of image quality. Indeed, with the G1, LG is launching not only the OLED EVO panel, the brightest ever produced by LG Display, but also the latest generation of the a9, its in-house processor. No need to prolong the suspense any longer, the promise is kept.

LG has managed to improve its picture quality compared to last year, but we won’t be talking about an OLED revolution. Certainly, the increase in brightness is an excellent point, especially on HDR content. But progress is not just based on a better light peak. On the contrary, it is in the dark areas that he hides himself. How is this possible, when the OLED already provides perfect black? Quite simply by improving the rendering on slightly less dark areas which sometimes lack detail due to lack of brightness. In other words, it is by better management of contrasts that the G1 manages to set the bar a little higher than last year.

The other good point to credit LG is that right out of the box, the image of our G1 seems perfectly calibrated. Whether in “cinema” or “Filmmaker” mode, the rendering is exceptional. The colorimetric drift measured in DCI-P3 places it among the best models that our lab has tested in recent months. As for brightness, the increase announced by the presence of the EVO panel is reflected in the measurements of our probe, without however reaching the exceptional levels mentioned during the presentation of this model at CES. Indeed, the light peak of the G1 was measured at 808 nits, which places it at the top of the hierarchy of OLEDs, without however reaching values ​​close to what LCD panels offer. As for the color temperature, it perfectly matches the reference curve which is established at 6500 K.

Lionel Morillon – 01net.com – The DCI-P3 colorimetric ratio in cinema mode.



Finally, the scaling engine seemed just as good to us as it was last year. The upscaling of the G1 allows you to enjoy content (up to Full HD) without generating artefacts. As for the motion compensation engine, the progress seen last year has continued. It is now at the level of the best, namely Sony and Panasonic. On the other hand LG still has room for improvement on the anti-glare filter. On this point, Samsung remains the market benchmark.

Lionel Morillon – 01net.com – The DCI-P3 colorimetric ratio in Filmmaker mode.



WebOS updates, not up to standard

LG is also taking advantage of its new range to upgrade its operating system. The new version, WebOS 6.0 is a complete overhaul of the interface with completely revised menus. On the other hand, in terms of navigation, LG keeps its specificities with in particular its remote control equipped with a gyroscope and an essential central dial. Regulars of the brand will easily find their bearings. For others, the adaptation may be more or less long. Note in passing that LG has still not equipped its accessory with a backlighting system, which seems to be the standard on high-end competing TVs.





As for the changes to WebOS, they are likely to bring it closer to other more classic operating systems. Indeed, the menu bar of the “Home” menu now gives way to a very classic home screen full of “personalized” recommendations. Google TV’s influence is obvious, but WebOS doesn’t necessarily gain in clarity. Indeed, out of the usual applications (Netflix, Molotov, Disney +, etc.) the presentation is quite opaque between accessible content and those for which it is still necessary to put your hand in the wallet. Finally, another downside, the “My Canal” application is still missing.

On the other hand, sports fans will undoubtedly appreciate the “sports alert” function, which allows, once its football, basketball or curling teams have been informed, to be notified of their latest results by notification.

Finally, the G1 integrates the two most popular assistants on the TV market, Alexa and Google Assistant, and even offers them two shortcuts on its remote control. As for users of the Apple ecosystem, they will be satisfied with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility.

LG, the benchmark for video games

Last year, with the arrival of the new generation of consoles, LG had to pull out of the game. In addition to exemplary management of HDMI 2.1 (several compatible HDMI ports where others did not even offer it) , the Korean manufacturer had stepped up efforts to attract players.

With the G1, LG goes even further. Indeed, if the display delay already reaches a very correct value of 12 ms, a novelty of the game mode makes it possible to further improve it. This is the “Boost” option which reduces the input lag to less than 10 ms. However, it should be remembered that a display delay of less than 16 ms is imperceptible to the naked eye since it corresponds to less than one image delay compared to the source.

Finally, in terms of gaming in 4K at 120 Hz, the Korean is simply flawless since the four HDMI ports of the television are compatible with the new standard. Like last year on its OLED range, LG offers VRR, ALLN and even G-Sync compatibility. In order to access all the settings for the game, the manufacturer has integrated into WebOS 6, a new menu called “game optimizer”. Despite the barbaric name, it is very effective since it gives direct access to all of these features and this whether you play on a console or on a PC. The presets depending on the type of game (LG offers four, Standard, FPS, RPG and RTS), really only apply in the case of FPS in our opinion. Indeed, on this type of game, the appropriate setting immediately activates the “Boost” mode to improve the input lag. The other configurations change the color tone slightly, but affect the player little.

The audio part is full of new features

The extreme finesse of the television could have indicated a lack of interest on the part of the manufacturer for the audio part. It is not so. Although the G1 relies “only” on four speakers for the midrange and treble and two more for the bass, it achieves a satisfactory result. In terms of power on the one hand since it is announced at 60W. But also on the sound rendering. On this point, LG argues the contribution of its “artificial intelligence”. Indeed, it is no longer content to adjust the colorimetry according to the image, it also intervenes on the audio part during the installation of the G1. Indeed, using the microphone integrated into the remote control, the AI ​​performs a calibration which takes into account the structure of the room in which the television is installed. A slight adjustment of the bass then allows you to fine-tune the initial setting according to your preference.

This system seemed particularly developed to us, like what Sonos offers, for example, on its sound bars. It is also LG’s AI that allows the manufacturer to offer another functionality as basic as it is essential, that of automatic sound adjustment when changing channels or sources. In other words, no more jumps when related to the sound level when you zap from one channel to another.

But that’s not all. The presence of four HDMI 2.1 ports ensures full eARC compatibility. LG also introduced WISA technology this year, which enables the transfer of wireless audio streams (24-bit, 48/96 kHz) over six channels with significantly reduced latency. In other words, if you have WISA compatible Bluetooth speakers, you can expand your sound system.