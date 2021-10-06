The iPhone 13 Pro Max test… seen by an iPhone 12 Pro Max user

With the iPhone X, it was love at first sight, a real passion whose still burning embers warm my little heart every time I fall on it. After three wonderful cloudless years, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has become my everyday smartphone. A slap too, given what the device offers in addition, whether it is the screen of course, but also its photo capabilities, its power, 5G …

But now, my relationship with the iPhone 12 Pro Max is not of the same nature as with the iPhone X. It is, let’s say, more cushy, more charentaise than high heels. The big brick imposes it and it feels in the pocket or in the hand. The industrial design with flat edges contrasts with the racy charm of the delicate curves of the iPhone X.