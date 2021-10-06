The long COVID would be partly due to an overload of inflammatory molecules trapped in micro-blood clots

Long-term COVID is now a major concern during this pandemic, given that approximately 20 to 30% of people recovered from COVID-19 have it. Scientists are still trying to understand what causes the associated symptoms, sometimes very debilitating, ranging from shortness of breath to chronic fatigue, including brain fog. The causes would be multiple, but recently, researchers have shown for the first time that inflammatory micro-clots are present in the blood of patients suffering from long-term COVID.

These micro blood clots, which the body would hardly get rid of, could explain some of the persistent symptoms experienced by people with COVID long. A new study indicates that a large amount of inflammatory molecules are literally “trapped” inside these microscopic, insoluble blood clots.

The unexpected discovery was made by Professor Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU), when she began to examine microclots and their molecular content in blood samples from people with the disease. of COVID long. The results have since been peer reviewed and published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology.

A fragile balance disrupted by infection

” We have found high levels of various inflammatory molecules trapped in micro-clots present in the blood of people with COVID along. Some of the trapped molecules contain clotting proteins such as fibrinogen, as well as alpha (2) -antiplasmin », Explains Pretorius.

Alpha (2) -antiplasmin is a molecule that prevents the breakdown of blood clots, while fibrinogen is the main clotting protein. Under normal conditions, the body’s plasmin-antiplasmin system maintains a delicate balance between blood clotting (the process by which blood thickens and coagulates to prevent blood loss after injury) and fibrinolysis (the process degradation of fibrin in coagulated blood to prevent blood clots from forming).

With elevated levels of alpha (2) -antiplasmin in the blood of patients with COVID-19 and those with long-term COVID, the body’s ability to break down clots is significantly inhibited.





The insolubility of the microclots became apparent when Dr Maré Vlok, senior analyst at the Mass Spectrometry Unit at the Central Analytical Facilities at the SU, noticed that blood plasma samples from people with acute COVID and long COVID continued to deposit insoluble granules at the bottom of the tubes after dilution (trypsinization). Vlok then alerted Professor Pretorius to this sighting and continued his research.

On the trail of treatment for COVID long …

It is now the first research group to report the discovery of microclots in blood samples from people with long COVID, using fluorescence microscopy and proteomic analysis, thus solving another conundrum associated with disease.

” Of particular interest is the simultaneous presence of persistent abnormal micro-clots and a pathological fibrinolytic system. Write the researchers in their research paper. This implies that the balance between plasmin and antiplasmin may be at the heart of pathologies associated with long COVID, and provides additional evidence that COVID-19, and now long COVID, has significant cardiovascular and coagulation pathologies.

The researchers recommend that other teams continue to research a regimen of therapies aimed at supporting the coagulation and function of the fibrinolytic system in people with persistent symptoms following recovery from the initial infection.

The team now plans to perform the same analysis on more patients. To date, they have collected blood from 100 people with long COVID, who participated in the long COVID registry launched in May 2021, as well as from 30 healthy people. The implications of this discovery put researchers on the trail of a potential treatment for long-term COVID, which affects about 20% of people who are cured of the original illness.

Source: Cardiovascular Diabetology