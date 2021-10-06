The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 7: Marine El Himer ousted from the cast of the next season because of Julien Guirado? We know more

In episode 27 of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6, Giuseppa failed Paga and Maeva Ghennam and Mélanie Orl explained themselves. If this season is still broadcast on W9, some Internet users are already wondering about the next edition. For example, they wonder if Marine El Himer will no longer participate in the cross because of Julien Guirado, who seems to be returning little by little in the middle of reality TV after several months of absence. As a reminder, these two candidates were in a relationship a few years ago and together, they lived a tumultuous love affair. After being abused several times by the young man, Océane El Himer’s sister ended their relationship. Since their breakup, the candidate forObjective Rest of the World no longer wishes to be in contact with his ex.





Marine El Himer will not be ousted from the next season of the Marseillais vs the rest of the world – Credit (s): https://www.instagram.com/jefflang2vip/

And for this reason, many Internet users, who think that Julien Guirado will participate in the next season of Marseillais vs the rest of the world, wonder if Marine El Himer will be ousted from the cross country by the production of the show for the benefit of her former boyfriend. But then, what will it be? According to Instagram account information jefflang2vip, Océane’s twin sister will absolutely not be fired from W9’s flagship program to make way for her ex. It could therefore be that they find themselves on the set of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 7. While waiting to learn more, know that Giuseppa confided to be too impulsive in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6 and she made revelations on her story with Simon Castaldi.