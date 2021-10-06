The most pesticide-infested fruits and vegetables

Not everything that comes from the soil is good for you. Some say that an apple a day is enough to keep the doctor away. But everything obviously depends on the apple! A recent study, carried out in the United Kingdom by the NGO Pesticide Action Network (PAN), indeed reveals a phenomenon of frightening magnitude: a significant number of fruits and vegetables are literally infested with pesticides. As explained The Dispatch on its site, scientists discovered 122 pesticide residues toxic to both health and the environment.

That’s not all: 61% of the pesticides identified are even classified as “highly dangerous”. Of these, many – forty-seven in all – are found to be carcinogenic. Six of the top twelve products are capable of contaminating groundwater, fifteen could block reproduction while seventeen are likely to damage the respiratory system or even cause headaches. Something to worry more than one …





Should we fear these pesticides in France?

These tests, it should be remembered, were carried out across the Channel. However, the French situation is probably not very different, insist our colleagues. The use of pesticides is also very widespread in our country.

To avoid the most risky products, including Planet lists it in its slideshow, it is better to consume organic, when possible. Also remember to clean your plants and potentially peel them before eating them: some residues manage to infiltrate into the flesh of the food.