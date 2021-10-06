the moving confidences of Zazie, witness of the attacks of November 13

Sunday October 3, Zazie was invited on the airwaves of France Inter in the show Off road. The opportunity for the singer to come back to the trauma she experienced. In November 2015, she was among the witnesses to the Paris attacks.
On September 8, a tragically extraordinary attack began before the special court in Paris: that of the attacks of November 13, 2015. That Friday evening, several terrorist attacks in various parts of the capital left 131 dead and hundreds injured. While the Stade de France and café terraces were the theaters of these horror scenes, at the Bataclan, the crowd came in droves to attend the group’s concert Eagles of Death Metal has been decimated. A night of horror that no one has forgotten. Guest on Sunday October 3 in the France Inter program presented by Thomas Sotto, Off road, Zazie thus delivered a poignant account of his evening of November 13, 2015.
“I went by scooter with my daughter in front of one of the terraces”
For the first time, the 57-year-old singer explained that she had been one of the many witnesses to the attacks in the capital: “I lived them. Not full force, but I passed by scooter with my daughter in front of one of the terraces.“Hard-to-bear images that have haunted their minds for a long time:”My daughter took a long time to get over it, too. We were traumatized“dropped the famous coach of The Voice, remembering “bleeding people, a war scene“But very quickly, the artist, like all French people, had to learn to get up and live with this trauma. This is why she chose to bring, in her own way, her stone to the edifice of national meditation.
A special concert but full of emotion
After the fright, a question (among many others) arose: what was to become the Bataclan room ? The distress of Jules Frutos, then co-director of the establishment, faced with the situation had particularly affected Zazie. And that is why the one who had already performed at the Bataclan in 2003 did not hesitate to return there only a few months after the attacks for a concert. “These people came to see a concert, they did not come to die. So it seemed important to me (…) to be there for the reasons why people had come“she explained to Thomas Sotto. Beyond the tribute, the interpreter of Peace Street saw it as a form of activism: “This is to tell them that we will continue (…) We did not make three tons, just at the end of course a tribute. There was a Gallic side, ‘not even bad ‘,’ not even dead ‘.“