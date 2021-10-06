the new monster success of the manga to conquer France

Cover of volume 1 of “Kaiju 8”. © 2020 BY NAOYA MATSUMOTO / SHUEISHA INC

It is a manga of monsters with a colossal launch which arrives in France this Wednesday, October 6: Kaiju 8 and its four volumes, already published since last year in Japan, claim at least four million copies sold and are placed as one of the star titles of Shonen Jump +, the online platform of the prestigious eponymous magazine. It must be said that this team of bestsellers – which has just launched the French version of Manga +, its free and legal reading app – is always on the lookout for successors to Dragon ball, Naruto or more recently Demon slayer and other The Promised Neverland. From there to say that Kaiju 8 will meet the same fate, it is still too early; the first volumes of manga, often archetypal, voluntarily leave you hungry. The French publisher Kazé still chose to print each of the first two volumes at 250,000 copies, according to Weekly book. Dizzying: this can be up to ten times more than a usual title.

Plate from volume 1 of “Kaiju 8”. © 2020 BY NAOYA MATSUMOTO / SHUEISHA INC

With its classic plot, hackneyed in some respects, this manga that wants to be cut for success is still pleasant: it tells how Kafka Hibino seeks to integrate an elite brigade that fights against the kaijus, giant creatures who invade the world on a daily basis. This threat is a traditional figure of Japanese pop culture: the most famous is called Godzilla. Kaiju 8 also borrows quite obviously from another work by tokusatsu (Japanese special effects audiovisual productions): Ultraman. A cult franchise in Japan, this groundbreaking television series features humans in costume fighting kaiju. LikeUltraman, the hero of Kaiju 8 He also possesses some of the powers of the extraterrestrial camp: at the end of an encounter with a mysterious creature, he is now able to transform himself at will into kaiju. The now supersoldier will have to hide these new powers, otherwise he will be hunted down in his turn.

Duo heroes

This new series ventures into more hybrid and experimental terrain than it initially appears, like the editorial choices of Shonen Jump +. Publishers now allow themselves to test bloodier and more mature manga online before eventually offering them in the paper version, alongside choices that are often wiser and civilized. The plot thus begins behind the scenes: Kafka, dilettante who failed her career, officiates as a scene cleaner for the carnage of kaijus – those who take care of the dirty work in the shadows, after the glorious passage of the cadors of the Defense Forces.





The series is also based on a duo of protagonists which is reminiscent of those of the buddy movies : Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa at work, his ambitious and serious younger brother who will become his partner and friend. Together, they will try everything to integrate the gratin of the fighters. Without forgetting the comic dimension of their bickering: with his previous short series Pochi & Kuro (Kazé editions), the mangaka Naoya Matsumoto had also bet on two rather crazy characters.

Plate from volume 1 of “Kaiju 8”. © 2020 BY NAOYA MATSUMOTO / SHUEISHA INC

Another notable point: Kafka is in his thirties. In most shonen, this age is that of the hero’s guardian figures, who for his part generally remains a child or a teenager. A clever choice when you know that the manga readership shonen – primarily intended for young boys – has a tendency in recent years to age. For the younger ones, if they do not identify with Kafka, they will be able to identify with Reno, 18, or with one of the many candidates for the brigade of the Defense Forces.

This relationship between two generations, tinged with humor and respect, recalls the one cultivated by Saitama and Genos in the manga parody. One-Punch Man or that of All Might and Deku in My Hero Academia. Here, however, there is no sensei – of master. If the rather gifted Reno reveres Kafka and protects his secret, it is not in the hope of learning from his elder brother, but because he owes him a debt. As for the more martial aspect, the careful design of the combat outfits and the artillery of the Defense Forces – which can be seen walking around with a tiger – seems to promise large-scale combat.

Plate from volume 1 of “Kaiju 8”. © 2020 BY NAOYA MATSUMOTO / SHUEISHA INC

In addition to the rivalry between many characters and the challenge of integrating into the elite of fighters, Kaiju 8 also stages a balancing act: Kafka seeks to integrate the group which would be able to hunt him in the form of kaiju. But he cannot stick to his human appearance alone. It is from this transformation that he draws his strength. Without her, he’s just a daring and determined guy without much talent. Finally, the danger does not come so much from the monsters as from its congeners.

Kaiju 8, by Naoya Matsumoto, translated from Japanese by Sylvain Chollet, Kazé editions, 192 p., € 6.99.