The Nobel in chemistry awarded to a duo of catalyst champions

The prize was awarded to two researchers for their discovery of a third type of catalyst, simpler and less expensive. A find since adopted by many laboratories.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry crowned Wednesday, October 6 the German Benjamin List and the researcher based in the United States David MacMillan for having invented a new way of manufacturing molecules, especially in the pharmaceutical field, at a lower cost and in a cleaner way .

The two researchers, both aged 53, were awarded for having developed asymmetric catalysis (or organocatalysis) in 2000. A new type of catalyst that has developed since then “at a prodigious speed“Similar to a”gold Rush», Explained the Nobel jury.

Catalysts are substances that control and accelerate chemical reactions, without being part of the final product. They are fundamental for chemists who have long believed that there are, in principle, only two types of catalyst available: metals and enzymes.

A simple and inexpensive molecule

Independently of each other, List, based in the Ruhr area of ​​Germany and MacMillan, born in Scotland but based in the United States, developed a third method, using “small organic moleculesLike the proline. Unlike metals and enzymes, proline is a tool “dream»For chemists: it is a very simple, inexpensive and environmentally friendly molecule. “It changes the game because it gives us a new tool», Greeted the member of the Academy of Sciences Peter Somfai.





Thanks to organocatalysis, pharmacy researchers can now manufacture large volumes of different molecules in a relatively simple way, for example by manufacturing them artificially instead of isolating them in small quantities from rare plants, for example.

“It’s a huge surprise», Reacted Benjamin List, reached by telephone by the Nobel Foundation. “I thought someone was playing a joke on me. I ate breakfast with my wife. Usually she says to me “check your phone if someone calls from Sweden”, but today she didn’t make the joke.», Said the German researcher from the Max-Planck Institute. “And when Sweden does appear on the phone (…) it’s a very special moment that I will never forget», He confided.

Lots of potential nominees

Breakthroughs in DNA sequencing, nanocrystals, “chemistry-click“, The feats that allow supermaterials called metallo-organic networks (MOF) or the pioneers of messenger RNA vaccines against Covid were among the speculations for this year. Even if the secrecy is carefully maintained by the Nobel committees, which do not reveal any of the nominations. The specialized organization Clarivate, which maintains a list of scientific nobelisables, had identified more than 70 researchers who could, according to it, claim a prize in chemistry given the thousands of citations they are the subject of in the scientific literature.

Last year, the chemistry prize was awarded to the Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and the American Jennifer Doudna, two geneticists who have developed “scissors»Capable of altering human genes, a revolutionary breakthrough.

Covid obliges, the winners will receive their prizes like last year in their country of residence, even if there is little hope for the peace prize in Oslo.