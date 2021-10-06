The Nobel in chemistry to a duo of catalyst champions



The Nobel Prize in chemistry crowns on October 6, 2021 in Stockholm the German Benjamin List (L) and the American David MacMillan (AFP / Jonathan NACKSTRAND)

The Nobel Prize for chemistry on Wednesday crowned the German Benjamin List and the American-British David MacMillan for having invented a new way of manufacturing molecules, especially in the pharmaceutical field, at a lower cost and in a cleaner way.



The two researchers, both aged 53, were awarded for having developed asymmetric catalysis (or “organocatalysis”) in 2000. A new type of catalyst that has since developed “at an amazing speed” similar to a “gold rush”, explained the Nobel jury.

Catalysts – substances that control and speed up chemical reactions, but are not part of the end product – are fundamental tools for chemists.

<br />

But researchers have long believed that there are, in principle, only two types of catalysts available: metals and enzymes.

Independently of each other, List, based in the Ruhr area of ​​Germany, and MacMillan, born in Scotland but who has worked in the United States for over 20 years, have developed a third way, using “small organic molecules “like proline and continue to be at the forefront in this field,” said the Nobel jury.

Unlike metals and enzymes, proline is a “dream” tool for chemists: it is a very simple, inexpensive and environmentally friendly molecule.

“This is a game-changer because it gives us a new tool,” said Academy of Sciences member Peter Somfai. “In chess, it would be like bringing a new player onto the board with new rules of the game.”

Thanks to organocatalysis, pharmacy researchers can now produce large volumes of different molecules in a relatively simple way, by making them artificially instead of isolating them in small quantities from rare plants, for example.



This handout photo released on October 6, 2021 by Princeton University shows Scottish-born researcher David MacMillan poses for cameras at Princeton University of America after the announcement of his Nobel Prize in chemistry shared with German researcher Benjamin List, for the discovery of organocatalysis, October 6, 2021 (PRINCETON UNIVERSITY / Denise Applewhite)



“It’s a huge surprise,” reacted Benjamin List, contacted by phone by the Nobel Foundation.

“I thought someone was playing a joke on me. I was having breakfast with my wife. Usually she says to me + check your phone if someone calls from Sweden, but today she doesn’t was not joking, “said the German researcher from the Max-Planck Institute.

– “Very special” –





Nobel laureates in chemistry since 2016 (AFP /)

“And when Sweden does appear on the phone (…) it’s a very special moment that I will never forget,” List said.

His new friend MacMillan also had a similar experience.

“I got texts from people in Sweden very early on and thought they were kidding me and I fell asleep again. And then my phone went crazy,” he said in a statement. his Princeton University.

“What we are most proud of is that you don’t need a lot of equipment or a lot of money to do great things in chemistry,” said the native of Bellshill in Scotland.

The breakthroughs in DNA sequencing, nanocrystals, “chemistry-click”, the feats that allow supermaterials called metallo-organic networks (MOF) or the pioneers of messenger RNA vaccines against Covid were among the conjectures for This year.

Last year, the chemistry prize was awarded to Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer Doudna, two geneticists who have developed “scissors” capable of modifying human genes, a revolutionary breakthrough.

No woman has been awarded in science this year, a frequent case even in the recent history of the Nobel (2019, 2017, 2016, etc.)

The specialized organization Clarivate, which maintains a list of scientific nobelisables, had identified more than 70 researchers who could, according to it, claim a prize in chemistry given the thousands of citations they are the subject of in the scientific literature.



Bust of Alfred Nobel outside Bjoerkborn mansion in Karlskoga, Sweden, September 16, 2021 (AFP / Jonathan NACKSTRAND)

The Nobel season continues with its two summits: literature on Thursday still in Stockholm, then peace on Friday in Oslo. The savings price closes the vintage on Monday.

Covid obliges, the winners will receive their prizes like last year in their country of residence, even if there is little hope for the peace prize in Oslo.

bur-hdy-map / clr