The Nobel Prize for Literature in the face of its promises of diversity

More global, more feminine. After the MeToo scandal that rocked the Swedish Academy, the prestigious prize revolution is underway. He hears a work salute “Of idealistic inspiration”, at the risk of venturing into the lands of “positive colonialism“.

After almost ten years on the western shores, will the Nobel Prize for Literature sail towards new horizons? The most prestigious award for beautiful letters, awarded Thursday in Stockholm, is in search of more diversity.

At the end of a #MeToo scandal that shook her in 2018 and in the face of recurring criticism of her overly masculine and Eurocentric choices, the Swedish Academy responsible for awarding the prestigious award had explained two years ago that it had renewed its criteria. and its spectrum: more global, more feminine.

Since then, the specifications have been partly respected. Two women won the award, Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk retroactively for 2018, and the unsung American poet Louise Glücklast year, as well as a man (in 2019), Austrian Peter Handke.

But for the time being, the promise of geographic diversity has gone unheeded: we have to go back to 2012 to find a winner who is neither European nor North American, in the person of the Chinese Mo Yan. “Is the Nobel going to become ‘woke’?”, wondered this weekend the leading Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, evoking the polemical adjective on progressive awakenings (feminism, anti-racism, etc.) Difficult to break through the paths of the Academy when dozens of such different authors are considered as candidates for the title.

“Positive colonialism”

“Staying very discreet, being very secret, that makes things more magical, more exciting”, consoles Håkan Bravinger, literary director of the Swedish publishing house Norstedts, who makes the Canadian Margaret Atwood his favorite.

This year, five members elected for three years were responsible for scrutinizing the nomination proposals and then submitting a list of five names to all eighteen academics, responsible for electing a laureate by absolute majority. “I think they really want to find a genius from a place that has so far been overlooked. You could call it positive colonialism ”, launches Jonas Thente, literary critic at Dagens Nyheter.





He thinks that the Academy will ultimately lean for the Hungarian Péter Nadas. But her heart beats for the Nigerian Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Although at 44, she is “Probably too young” (the record is held by Rudyard Kipling, 41 in 1907). Other non-Western nobelists are not lacking in Africa, such as the Kenyan Ngugi wa Thiong’o or the outsiders Nuruddin Farah (Somalia) or Mia Couto (Mozambique).

While the main Western countries all have several prices – France in the lead (15) – giants like China (except Gao Xingjian, naturalized French) and India (Rabindranath Tagore in 1913) have only one price. The Indian Vikram Seth or the Chinese Can Xue, Yan Lianke or Lao Yiwu (pen name Lao Wei) could be a game-changer.

In a period that questions post-colonialism, the Caribbean American Jamaïca Kincaid or the Frenchwoman from Guadeloupe Maryse Condé would open the Nobel to the Creole world, nearly three decades after the last prize of a black woman, the American Toni Morrison (1993).

Maria Hymna Ramnehill, critic for the daily Göteborgs-Posten, relies instead on the renewal of the genre with a playwright, like the Norwegian Jon Fosse.

Unpredictable

The Canadian Anne Carson, the Americans Joyce Carol Oates and Joan Didion, the Russian Ludmila Oulitskaïa, the Franco-Rwandan Scholastic Mukasonga, the French Annie Ernaux or the mysterious Italian Elena Ferrante – a pseudonym – also return to become the potential 17th laureate in literature. (for a total of 117 laureates).

Mentioned for more than a decade, does the Syrian poet Adonis still have a chance? Shunned by the Academy despite his status as a favorite among bookmakers – again this year – the Japanese Haruki Murakami seems to follow the path of the American Philip Roth and other leading authors, who died without a Nobel.

As for the French Michel Houellebecq, if his legitimacy is not contested, he does not stick to the new academic canons, especially as the Nobel testament intends to salute a work “Of idealistic inspiration”. Handke’s example proves, however, that the Academy is still ready to take on a turmoil. “One would have thought that the Academy would have liked to stay away from the scandal, but this only proves that the price is more unpredictable than ever”, concludes Jonas Thente.

