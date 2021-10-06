the official line-ups of the Italy-Spain semi-final

The final four of the second edition of the UEFA Nations League starts tonight in Italy! And it is, coincidence of the calendar, the European champion 2020, the Nazionale, which hosts Spain, on the occasion of the semi-finals (to be followed live with commentary on FM at 8:45 p.m.). It is also a revenge, since Italy had dominated Spain, already in the semifinals, during the last European Championship (1-1, 4-2 tab), three months ago to day, on the Wembley side.

For this match, Roberto Mancini relies on a 4-3-3. Parisians Gigio Donnarumma and Marco Verratti are present in goals and in midfield, Lyonnais Ermerson on the left of the defense. Where we find Bonucci, the surprise Bastoni, and Di Lorenzo. Jorginho and Barella accompany the little owl in the midfield while in front, Chiesa and Bernardeschi accompany Insigne. As a reminder, seven of the 26 European champions are injured and absent: Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzolla, Gaetano Castrovilli, Andrea Belotti, Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Ciro Immobile.





Opposite, Luis Enrique opts for the same pattern. Unai Simon is still preferred to David de Gea on goal, protected by Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres and Marcos Alonso. The middle is controlled by Koke, Busquets and the novelty Gavi, 17, while in front, the trio Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal are chosen. Note that the list of Spain has ten new heads compared to September. Alba, Pedri, Marcos Llorente or even Brais Mendez are forfeited. Gavi and Yeremy Pino are the novelties.

The official compositions:

Italy : Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson – Barella, Jorginho, Verratti – Chiesa, Insigne, Bernardeschi

Spain: Unai Simon – Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Marcos Alonso – Koke, Busquets, Gavi – Oyarzabal, Sarabia, Ferran Torres