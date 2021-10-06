the official logo unveiled by UEFA

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

The UEFA EURO 2024 brand identity was made public today in the evening at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, where Euro 2024 will take place in ten cities in less than three years. The Logo takes the form of the Euro trophy in the center, in the foreground, with the flags of all UEFA member associations and their colors, in the background, to reproduce the roof of the Olympic stadium. The 24 colored slices surrounding the trophy represent the 24 selections that will play this Euro. On its site, UEFA wants to “celebrate diversity and convey the image of a EURO that welcomes everyone”.

As a reminder, the last major competition organized in Germany was the 2006 World Cup, won by Italy. An Italy which will present itself at Euro 2024 as European Champion after its victory in the final of Euro 2020 against England. Check out the Euro 2024 logo below:



