The opening of a Squid Game arcade in Paris turns into a disaster

Everyone only talks about Squid Game since it went online on September 17 on Netflix. Created by Hwang Dong-hyeok, this South Korean dystopian series halfway between Battle royale and Hunger Games has become a real phenomenon on the streaming platform and fascinates viewers around the world. According to preliminary estimates, the program could, in the coming weeks, exceed The Bridgertons Chronicle in audiences and become the most watched series in the history of the platform. Faced with this totally unexpected success, the SVOD service issued an invitation to its fans and opened a games room around the universe of Squid Game.

On October 2 and 3, many fans gathered at 12 rue d’Alexandrie, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, to extend the experience of the series in real life. Some passages of Squid Game could be reproduced by visitors, such as the cell where you have to cut a figure out of a cookie without breaking it and within a given time. In the series, the participants in the game are poor and compete to come away with a check for 45.6 million won (about 32 million euros). Here, no prize was involved.

The enthusiasm for this ephemeral games room was such that it caused great tension outside, in the various queues to access it. Internet users in particular filmed a scene of a fight in the middle of the street which caused a wave of panic and forced a police intervention. The reasons that caused this unfortunate incident are not yet known. Netflix’s communication blow suffered from this unexpected event but it should in no way stop the enormous success of the series.