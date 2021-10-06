The players of the Venezuelan selection denounce the sexual abuse of a former coach

Venezuelan internationals, including Deyna Castellanos, denounced on Tuesday the sexual abuse of their former coach, Panamanian Kenneth Zseremeta.
In 2020, “ one of our teammates confessed to us that she had been sexually abused since the age of 14 by the coach. », Facts dating back to 2014, indicates a text signed by 24 players and posted on social networks by Denya Castellanos, the striker of Atlético de Madrid, who was among the three best players in the world in 2017.
” We have decided to break the silence to prevent the situations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse and harassment committed by football coach Kenneth Zseremetra from causing further victims. », Indicates the text, without giving the identity of the player concerned.
“Blackmail to stay in the selection”
Qualified for ” monster “, Zseremeta led several Venezuelan selections from 2008 to 2017.” After the revelations, various teammates spoke of experiences of harassment, abnormal questions and invitations, blackmail to remain in the selection, requests for gifts out of context, massages and others … », Specify the players.
Invoking ” trauma and mental injury », The players underline that some of these situations were “Supported by members of the management”.
Zseremeta was fired in 2017 after denouncing the ” severe malnutrition “Of his players, whom he called” heroines As Venezuela faced a food shortage following an economic and financial crisis. He then received the support of the players, who now indicate that they were victims of ” handling »Under his thumb.
” We ask all relevant people – FIFA, confederations, federations and leagues – to no longer allow this “coach” continue her life in women’s football », They conclude. After leaving Venezuela, Zseremeta notably worked in the Dominican Republic and Panama.