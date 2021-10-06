the police knock on the borders of the European Union – Liberation

Unpublished videos published by “Liberation” and partner media show violent and illegal refoulements of migrants by the Romanian and Croatian authorities. What confirms what NGOs have already been reporting for several years.

It is 10 am this June 15, in the north of Bosnia and Herzegovina. On the other side of the Korana, a small stream that winds through this wooded region, is Croatia. And at the same time, Europe. The bucolic banks are known by human rights associations to be one of the privileged places where the Croatian police repel, illegally, the asylum seekers they have apprehended on their territory. A group appears precisely through the trees. The twenteeth. Pakistanis and Afghans. The day before, they tried to pass through the woods, the final stage of a long journey that has already seen them cross the Aegean Sea. They are followed by four men. A balaclava hides their face. Three have batons in hand. “Return to Bosnia”, let go of the first, pointing with the end of his stick to the other side of the bank. The day before, these Croatian police officers arrested them, a little further away, while they were trying to reach the capital.





If the video does not appear, Click here.

The camera is shaking. Our journalists, hidden, have been hiding for days to obtain images of these pushbacks, these illegal returns of migrants, contrary to international law. NGOs, like Amnesty International …