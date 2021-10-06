The price of gas soars by 25% on European markets in the face of accelerating demand

Continental and British references have broken new records.

The gas markets in Europe are racing this Wednesday, the continental and British references breaking new records due to strong demand as winter approaches, especially in Asia, but also to constrained supply and stocks low all over the world.

The European benchmark market, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), climbed around 09.50 GMT (11.50 a.m. in Paris) by 25.14% to 145.19 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the price of British gas for delivery next month gained 25.13% to 367.78 pence per therm (a unit of quantity of heat).

The energy crisis has “nothing to do” with Russia, according to the Kremlin

For its part, Russia denies being at the origin of the crisis, while some in Europe and the United States accuse Moscow of not opening the taps sufficiently in order to obtain the commissioning as quickly as possible of its Controversial gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, completed and starting to fill.

The energy crisis in Europe, where gas prices are breaking historic records, has “nothing to seeWith Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. “We insist that Russia does not and cannot have any role in what is happening in the gas market in Europe.Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press conference call.

“Russia has fulfilled, fulfills and will continue to fulfill in the most responsible manner all of its obligations under existing contractsHe added, listing the economic recovery, low gas inventories and declining wind power production in Europe as factors driving up prices.