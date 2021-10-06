The price of gas soars by 25% on European markets

New records will be broken due to high demand and low stocks around the world.

Gas markets in Europe were racing on Wednesday, with continental and British benchmarks breaking new records due to strong demand as winter approaches, especially in Asia, but also constrained supply and low stocks worldwide.

The European benchmark market, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), climbed around 09.50 GMT (11.50 a.m. in Paris) by 25.14% to 145.19 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the price of British gas for delivery next month gained 25.13% to 367.78 pence per therm (a unit of quantity of heat).

“The current surge in energy prices in Europe is truly unique”, reacted analysts at Societe Generale, “never before have energy prices risen so high and so quickly”.

Panic movement

Asked by AFP, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch sees this very sharp acceleration in prices as a “movement of panic and fear” in the face of low stocks as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere.

Most market observers also point to Asian demand, particularly from China.

The environmental constraints limiting the exploitation of coal have indeed led to serious energy shortages, putting some factories in slow motion, and a sudden shift in demand for gas at the worst moment for Europe, which is about to enter the market. Winter.

ING analysts add a set of factors made up of “high electricity prices, limited supply from Russia and the possibility of a colder winter”.

According to experts at Capital Economics, prices “are likely to remain high by past standards” in the medium term.





Faced with these chronic increases, Russia accused of supporting the surge in prices indicated that it “had nothing to do” with this crisis.

“We insist that Russia does not and cannot have any role in what is happening on the gas market in Europe,” Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press conference, repeating that Moscow does not ‘had “nothing to do” with this crisis.

Russia denies any involvement

“Russia has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will continue to fulfill in the most responsible manner all of its obligations under existing contracts,” he added, listing the economic recovery, low gas stocks and declining production wind energy in Europe as a factor in the price increase.

Some in Europe as in the United States accuse Moscow of not opening enough the taps in order to obtain the commissioning as soon as possible of its controversial gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, completed and whose filling has started.

A German regulator has yet to make a decision before deliveries can begin.

Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of this 10 billion euro project which, according to its detractors in Europe and the United States, will increase European dependence on Moscow.

Mr. Peskov further indicated that “the spot market has not been able to fill the existing gap”, referring to the back-up sales market used to supplement long-term contracts.

“Russia has repeatedly stated that it is ready to talk about new long-term contracts,” he added.