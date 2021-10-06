The probable line-up of the Blues against Belgium

Les Bleus in 3-4-3 Thursday night against Belgium? We are obviously going straight ahead!

Asked this Wednesday at a press conference on the possible temptation of a three axial defense, Thursday evening against the Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations, Didier Deschamps was careful not to answer frankly but still blew some clues to his audience.

” It is always a strong / weak point ratio, underlines the boss of Blues. Roberto Martinez will have to make a first choice that he can also modify. Me, I leave with the idea that my team will create the most problems for the opponent. This Belgian team is aware of its strength, with quality offensive animation, but that does not mean that it defends badly. Having the ball as much as possible will be better for us. “





In search of balance against the Red Devils, the French conductor will perhaps be tempted to renew the system which last month hit the mark against Finland (2-0). A 3-4-3 with in particular the Hernandez brothers aligned simultaneously – Lucas in the center with Varane and Koundé; Théo in the left corridor, opposite Pavard.

The probable eleven of the France team against Belgium:

Lloris – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappé.

