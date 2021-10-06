the reasons for putting Clément Lenglet in the closet

Yet summoned to the French team at the last Euro and having a solid playing time last year (48 matches, 1 goal), Clément Lenglet (26 years old) remained at a high level of performance even if his performances were in fall. Became holder when he arrived at FC Barcelona in 2018/2019, he had benefited from the injuries of Samuel Umtiti and had asserted himself as a safe bet. Slightly down in 2019/2020, he mostly dived last season, but was taking advantage of the lack of competition in the post. The arrival of Eric Garcia from Manchester City and the explosion of Ronald Araujo complicated things for him this summer and the former Nancy was demoted as the fourth option in the hierarchy. Under contract until June 2026, he was followed by several clubs this summer.

Thus, West Ham, Everton and AS Roma took the temperature at the end of the transfer window while the sum of 25 million euros was requested by FC Barcelona. Paying his level of last year, he is again considered a player to be left this summer by the Blaugranas. This may be complicated since Clément Lenglet has no playing time to highlight himself. Used 4 times by Ronald Koeman in the current year, he played 4 minutes in the last match against Atlético de Madrid (2-0 loss), 1 minute against Levante (3-0 victory), 1 minute against La Real Sociedad (4-2 victory) and the entire match won 2-1 against Getafe on Matchday 3 of the championship. A starving playing time of 95 minutes that questions.





Clément Lenglet caught up with his physical condition

Despite a disappointing level last year, Clément Lenglet was not catastrophic against Getafe and the other three entries do not give a real opinion. In addition, he has qualities that could do good for FC Barcelona, ​​which has already conceded 13 goals in 9 matches in all competitions this season. Ronald Araujo has certainly kept his rank at the start of the season (despite a very bad match against Atlético), but Gerard Piqué seems completely at the end of the race while rookie Eric Garcia makes too many mistakes. So why is Clément Lenglet in the closet? His recent past with FC Barcelona is a reason as is the desire to favor players who are not on the transfer list, but it’s not just that.

Catalan daily Sport gives some additional indications. If Clément Lenglet assumes his current situation and works accordingly to reverse the situation, he knows a few recurring glitches. Suffering for several months from a tendonitis in the knee which prevents him from being in full measure of his physical capacities, he is spared accordingly. After discussion with the staff, it was agreed that there will be no big risks with Clément Lenglet. It works well since the player would feel better and better. Benefiting from an arrangement reducing his workload, Clément Lenglet would have a knee in better condition and could find the pitches more regularly after the international break in October. It’s up to him to take the opportunity to try to change his situation which is very complicated.