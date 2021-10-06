the reopening of the passport service gives hope to thousands of exile candidates

It is a breach that is opening again for all Afghans who hope to be able to flee their country soon. With the reopening, Wednesday, October 6, of the passport service in Kabul, they were hundreds to have rushed to the offices, closed since the seizure of power by the Taliban in mid-August, to file a request.

This reopening is a test of the goodwill of the Taliban, who have made a commitment to the international community to let their compatriots who so wish go, on condition that they have valid visas.

“I’m trying to run away”, acknowledges to Agence France-Presse, Mohammad Hanif, 32, who says he worked as an interpreter for US special forces in the southern province of Helmand between 2009 and 2013.

Mohammad, like many Afghans who have collaborated with foreign troops, fears that the Taliban will seek revenge. ” I am stressed, he adds in English. It’s also because I live in Helmand province, which is very dangerous. (…) I stay in Kabul because people don’t know me here. That’s what I’m here for. “

Mohammad had started the process of obtaining a passport four months ago, but he had to wait until Wednesday to submit his full application, and he now hopes to obtain the precious document in a few days. He says he holds a special immigration visa (SIV) for the United States and intends to live there with his wife and two children.





Ability to issue 6,000 passports per day

Like thousands of other Afghans, he had tried to flee through Kabul airport in the days after the Taliban came to power on August 15. But in the widespread crush of those days, he had failed to get to the airport. “There were a lot of people. I did not succeed “ to enter the airport, he says.

A gigantic airlift evacuated more than 120,000 foreigners and Afghans eager to flee the new regime during the last two weeks of August, before the departure of the last American soldiers from the country on the 30th.

The Taliban are trying to revive the administrative machine, while officials have, for the most part, not been paid for months. The head of the passport service, Alam Gul Haqqani, assured that his employees had received their salaries. “Male and female employees are back to work”, he said. According to him, his service is able to issue 6,000 passports per day and meet the demand.

