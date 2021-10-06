the return of Karim Benzema caused the Euro 2020 fiasco for Raymond Domenech

Former France coach between 2004 and 2010, Raymond Domenech does not fail to comment on football news. Recently, he spoke to judge Peter Bosz’s Olympique Lyonnais. The French technician whose last experience in Nantes ended with a record of 8 matches, 4 draws and 4 defeats has just addressed the theme of Euro 2020 in an interview for the RTBF and for him the failure of the France team has its roots around a specific event: the return of Karim Benzema. The former coach of the France team did not charge the Real Madrid player but rather the timing of his return as well as the evolution of the game of the Blues.





According to him, the Habs have too quickly changed their minds of the game: “France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack. This team knows how to defend, keep the ball, hold on and play against, that is its philosophy, its DNA. So it’s true that we have offensive potential with boys like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezman, and Karim Benzema, but make no mistake: Benzema, at Real, he is in a team that waits low in front of his goal, play against, and Karim is able to play in that register, to be a point of support, to keep the ball. And Kylian, at PSG, this game system is the basis. At the Euro, there was a gap between the deep philosophy of the EDF and the expectations aroused by the return of Karim. Suddenly, it transformed the team: we thought we were the Belgians […] Now, if Karim had returned during the qualifying matches and Didier Deschamps had gradually modified his animation according to him, perhaps it would have been a success? “