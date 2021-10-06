“The risk? 1,500 euros in additional taxes in 2 years »

Cross-border workers affected by the tax increase due to the new tax treaty between France and Luxembourg have obtained a suspension with the application of the rules of the previous convention for the years 2020 and 2021.

Despite this, the OGBL maintained the call for the demonstration, at 3 p.m., in front of the Metz station. In reality, the Luxembourg union took advantage of the numbers effect by adding to a wider mobilization against precariousness at the initiative of French unions and opposition political groups.

In this context, few of the cross-border workers concerned made the trip in the middle of the afternoon during the week, but the message all the same got through: “My colleague was amazed when she received a tax hike of 1,500. euros. She is at minimum wage and her husband does not earn a huge income in France. The risk is that she will foot the bill in two years ”.

“A political and fiscal deception”

Thus, the OGBL is campaigning for “a lasting return to the old tax convention”, as Bernard Zanardelli, president of the border section explains: “This new convention is a political and fiscal deception. Let them fight escape on another level ”.

An evaluation will be conducted in the coming months by Bercy, but the unions will not budge. There is no question of allowing a return to unfavorable terms for couples where one spouse works in Luxembourg and the other in France: “They should have foreseen this impact before backpedaling. People are taxed as much as possible on the French side, which is not normal, ”concludes Mr. Zanardelli.

