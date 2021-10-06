“The risk? 1,500 euros in additional taxes in 2 years »

Cross-border workers affected by the tax increase due to the new tax treaty between France and Luxembourg have obtained a suspension with the application of the rules of the previous convention for the years 2020 and 2021.
Despite this, the OGBL maintained the call for the demonstration, at 3 p.m., in front of the Metz station. In reality, the Luxembourg union took advantage of the numbers effect by adding to a wider mobilization against precariousness at the initiative of French unions and opposition political groups.
In this context, few of the cross-border workers concerned made the trip in the middle of the afternoon during the week, but the message all the same got through: “My colleague was amazed when she received a tax hike of 1,500. euros. She is at minimum wage and her husband does not earn a huge income in France. The risk is that she will foot the bill in two years ”.
“A political and fiscal deception”
Thus, the OGBL is campaigning for “a lasting return to the old tax convention”, as Bernard Zanardelli, president of the border section explains: “This new convention is a political and fiscal deception. Let them fight escape on another level ”.
An evaluation will be conducted in the coming months by Bercy, but the unions will not budge. There is no question of allowing a return to unfavorable terms for couples where one spouse works in Luxembourg and the other in France: “They should have foreseen this impact before backpedaling. People are taxed as much as possible on the French side, which is not normal, ”concludes Mr. Zanardelli.
(Thomas Holzer / The essential)
You have just posted a comment on our site and we thank you. Messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must however respect certain points.
“My comment was not published, why?”
Our team has to process several thousand comments every day. There may be a delay between when you send it and when our team validates it. If your message has not been published after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message you sent.
“How can I ensure that my message is validated?”
Your message must respect the legislation in force and not contain incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing messages. You must also respect copyright and copyright. Comments must be written in French, Luxembourgish, German or English, and in a way that everyone can understand. Messages with misuse of punctuation, capital letters or SMS languages are prohibited. Off-topic posts with the article will also be deleted.
I do not agree with your moderation, what should I do?
In your comment, any reference to a moderation decision or question to the team will be removed. In addition, commentators must respect other Internet users just like editorial journalists. Any aggressive message or personal attack on a member of the community will therefore be deleted. If, despite everything, you believe that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you believe that a published message is contrary to this charter, use the button of alert associated with the disputed message.
“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”
Commercial links and advertising messages will be removed from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any proselytizing message, whether for a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not communicate personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email etc.).
Most popular comments
The last comments