The salaries of these professions will increase sharply in 2022: is yours one of them?

The salaries of thirty-two trades will increase sharply in 2022, according to the salary guide of the firm Robert Half unveiled by the magazine Capital. Is your profession one of them?

Are you going to earn more in 2022? Beyond the salary negotiations that you can discuss with your superiors, the salaries of thirty-two trades will increase next year. Recruitment firm Robert Half has scrutinized the gross annual salaries of 86 trades in four business sectors: finance and accounting, digital and technology, human resources, legal and tax, and specialized assistance.

It emerges that salaries will increase in 2022 in 32 traditional businesses of the company with salary increases that could climb up to … 90% over one year on average.

The magazine Capital published the list of the 32 professions concerned.




