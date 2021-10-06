The salaries of these professions will increase sharply in 2022: is yours one of them?

the essential
The salaries of thirty-two trades will increase sharply in 2022, according to the salary guide of the firm Robert Half unveiled by the magazine Capital. Is your profession one of them?
Are you going to earn more in 2022? Beyond the salary negotiations that you can discuss with your superiors, the salaries of thirty-two trades will increase next year. Recruitment firm Robert Half has scrutinized the gross annual salaries of 86 trades in four business sectors: finance and accounting, digital and technology, human resources, legal and tax, and specialized assistance.
It emerges that salaries will increase in 2022 in 32 traditional businesses of the company with salary increases that could climb up to … 90% over one year on average.
The magazine Capital published the list of the 32 professions concerned.
- Credit manager – starting in this function: € 45,000 (+ 7.1%)
- Administrative and financial manager – new to this function: € 55,000 (+ 10%)
- Administrative assistant – new to this function: € 22,500 (+ 12.5%)
- Account manager – intermediate experience: € 42,000 (+ 5%)
- Lead developer – intermediate experience: € 59,000 (+ 7.3%)
- Human resources assistant – new to this function: € 26,000 (+ 8.3%)
- Business developer – beginner in this function: € 32,000 (+ 6.7%)
- Human Resources Director – new to this function: € 85,000 (+ 6.3%)
- Data entry operator – new to this function: € 22,500 (+ 12.5%)
- Recruitment officer – intermediate experience: € 32,000 (+ 14.3%)
- Logistics assistant – beginner in this function: € 24,000 (+ 20%)
- Marketing manager – advanced experience: € 60,000 (+ 30.4%)
- Accounting assistant – new to this function: € 22,500 (+ 7.1%)
- Sales administration assistant – beginner in this function: € 26,00 0 (+ 8.3%)
- Collection officer – new to this function: € 26,000 (+ 8.3%)
- Account manager – new to this function: € 22,500 (+ 12.5%)
- Manager / chief accountant – advanced experience: € 65,000 (+ 8.3%)
- Management control – advanced experience: € 60,000 (+ 7.1%)
- Treasurer – advanced experience: € 70,000 (+ 7.7%)
- Welcome host – new to this function: € 22,500 (+ 12.5%)
- Quality assistant – intermediate experience: € 32,000 (+ 10.3%)
- Management assistant – advanced experience: € 32,000 (+ 10.3%)
- Consolidator – new to this function: € 55,000 (+ 10%)
- Tendering assistant – new to this function: € 28,000 (+ 16.7%)
- General accountant – advanced experience: € 45,000 (+ 12.5%)
- Project assistant – advanced experience: € 34,000 (+ 21.4%)
- Data scientist – advanced experience: € 70,000 (+ 27.3%)
- Project manager MOA / AMOA – starting in this function: 55,000 € (+ 31%)
- Helpdesk manager – advanced experience: € 70,000 (+ 40%)
- Devops engineer – advanced experience: € 110,000 (+ 69.2%)
- Tax expert – intermediate experience: € 85,000 (+ 88.9%)