The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now benefits from an exceptional offer

If we do not take into account the foldable references of the Korean brand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most high-end smartphone from Samsung at the time of this writing. Its price is therefore quite high, but it is currently for the first time under 1000 euros thanks to this new offer at Boulanger.

The next S22 will arrive normally early next year, but if you can’t wait until then to get your new premium Korean smartphone, there are some great deals on the Galaxy S21 range today. At the moment, the Ultra model with 128 GB of storage is in the spotlight since it now benefits from an exceptional 20% discount.

What to remember about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The large 120Hz Quad HD AMOLED display

The power of the Exynos 2100 + 12 GB RAM combo

An excellent camera (108 megapixels, 100x zoom, etc.)

Instead of the usual 1,259 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128 GB, black color) is now available in promotion at 999 euros on the Boulanger site. This is quite simply the first time that this smartphone has passed under the symbolic bar of 1,000 euros at a French retailer.

A smartphone that excels in all areas

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best in the catalog of classic smartphones of the Korean giant. It may not be as powerful as the competitors equipped with the new Qualcomm chip, but its Exynos 2100 engraved in 5 nm and supported by 12 GB of RAM already deliver considerable power to meet all the needs that may have. a smartphone user in 2021. On the benchmarks, the performance is almost equivalent to what Apple offers with its A14 Bionic chip on board its iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is therefore difficult to see anything missing from this configuration today, or even for the following years.

The photo is then one of the strengths of this ultra premium smartphone. The photo module much more protruding than on the S21 and S21 + to offer the following composition: a main sensor of 108 megapixels, an ultra wide-angle of 12 megapixels, a telephoto x3 of 10 megapixels, another telephoto lens, this time x10 , still 10 megapixels and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. The result is at the rendezvous, where Samsung now manages to offer a digital zoom up to x100 much less anecdotal than on the S20 Ultra. The possibilities are numerous and the quality is simply excellent, to make it one of the best photophones of this year.

With the zoom x100



It will not disappoint in terms of autonomy either. Samsung has incorporated in its S21 Ultra a large 5,000 mAh battery to cover all eventualities. On our personalized ViSer test – which simulates active use by alternating a plethora of applications of all kinds – the Galaxy S21 Ultra withstood for 16 hours and 20 minutes. It’s an excellent score. However, we regret a fast charge that does not go beyond 25 W, especially since the charger is no longer provided in the box. Wireless charging is here to make up for it, as well as reverse wireless charging.

One of the best screens on the market

As said before, the S21 Ultra is all premium and the design is no exception. Its format is quite imposing with a diagonal of 6.8 inches, but the quality of the finishes on the contours of the smartphone makes it very pleasant in the hand. The screen is not flat and offers to differentiate itself from other S21 by curving its edges on the sides. That being said, this touch screen is excellent and is quite simply one of the best on the market, since AMOLED with a Quad HD definition at 3200 x 1440 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate at 120 Hz. The maximum brightness is also very strong to enjoy content in any situation.

Finally, you should know that the screen of the S21 Ultra allows the use of S Pen, but the stylus is unfortunately not included in the box.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

9 / 10

