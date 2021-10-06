The top ten occupations whose salaries will increase the most in 2022 in the business sector

Some of the company’s trades will see their salaries increase in 2022. An update on the ten professions which should see their salaries increased the most next year.

What are the occupations in which salaries will increase the most? Here is a good question to ask, while purchasing power is at the heart of the concerns of the French. If the minimum wage is experiencing a very slight increase, some sectors are experiencing a boost on the wage side.

To determine this ranking, Capital magazine relied on data from the 2022 salary guide established by the recruitment firm Robert Half. This guide focuses on 4 major sectors of activity in the company’s business lines: finance and accounting, digital and technology, human resources, legal and fiscal and finally specialized assistantship.

The guide also makes a distinction between the increase in wages in 2022 for beginners in the trade, that for intermediaries and that of the most experienced people. Some salaries jump in 2022, reaching an increase of more than 80%. The salaries mentioned below in the ranking are average annual salaries expressed in gross.

1. Tax advisor

This is the profession whose salary will increase the most according to the recruitment firm Robert Half. A beginner should receive in 2022 55,000 euros, an increase of 37.5%. People with intermediate experience will benefit in particular from this increase in salaries: theirs should increase by 88.9% (ie 85,000 € gross / year). Finally, experienced people could experience an increase of up to 84% in their salary.

2. devOps engineer

A rather new profession, which appears in second place in the ranking. The DevOps engineer combines two functions: that of developer, creation of an application and that of administrator who is responsible for deploying the application and operating it (the “Ops”). The “DevOps” engineer is there to erase the border between development teams and production teams, traditionally separate. With a starting salary of € 75,000 / year, and up to 110,000 for the more experienced, this profession has seen a rise in salaries ranging from over 59% to over 69%.

3. HelpDesk manager

Another profession with a funny name. “The role of the help desk manager is to ensure the organization, monitoring and management of his entire team and also to deploy all possible means to improve the quality of services. The help desk manager is also known under the name of hotline manager “, indicates the firm Robert Half. This function sees an increase in his salary reaching 40% for the most experienced in 2022, 37.5% for beginners and 33.3% for intermediaries.





4. Project manager

The increase in wages in 2022 in this profession also applies to project management assistants. They should increase by 31% for beginners, bringing the salary to € 55,000 / year, by 26% for intermediate experiences, with a salary of 63,000 and 27.3% for advanced experiences for € 70,000 of salary annual.

5. Data scientist

“The role of a data scientist is to enhance all the customer data to make an analysis allowing the optimization of the offers and the services of the company”, indicates Robert Half. In charge of what is called “big data”, the data scientist should also see his salary revalued in 2022, with an increase ranging from 11 to 27% for salaries between 50,000 and 70,000 euros gross per year next year.

6. Tax director

He is the one who oversees the company’s tax strategy and his salary is attractive. With an increase of between 14 and 20% for 2022, tax directors should receive between 80,000 and 120,000 euros gross per year next year.

7. Project assistant

His role is to support the project manager, and will see his salary increased more in 2022 than his superior, according to data from Robert Half. With an average salary of between 26,000 and 34,000 euros gross per year depending on experience, this equates to an increase ranging from 13 to 21.4% of the salary for the project assistant.

8. General accountant

He works under the responsibility of the chief accountant and takes care of the company’s accounts. The general accountant will also see his salary increase by 6.7% for beginners and more than 12% for employees with more experience. Thanks to this increase planned by the firm Robert Half, they should earn between 32,000 and 45,000 euros gross annually.

9. Tender assistant

“The missions of a call for tenders assistant are to provide precise answers to the call for tenders by gathering all the information requested on the company”. With a salary in 2022 which should rise between € 28,000 and € 35,000, it is among beginners that the increase is most concrete, with + 16.7%.

10. Consolidator

The role of the consolidator is to consolidate the financial statements of a company or a group. “The missions of the consolidator are varied, they depend on the structure of the company. It collects, checks and analyzes all documents related to the economic, fiscal and financial activity of each subsidiary in order to define the consolidation perimeters in connection with the parent company, ”says Robert Half. Consolidators thus occupy 10th place in the ranking, with a salary which should vary from 55,000 to 75,000 euros in 2022, thanks to an increase of between 6.6 and 10%.

You can consult the top 32 trades which increase the most thanks to the slideshow of Capital. And to go further, you can download Robert Half’s ranking, which details the average gross annual compensation for 86 trades.