The transfer window – Mbappé does not rule out extending to PSG: “we do not know what can happen”

Mbappé who does not close the door to an extension, André Onana towards Inter Milan or Tuchel who is annoyed at Chelsea: find all the information of the transfer window football this Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

PSG: Mbappé “no longer discussing an extension“, corn…

Kylian Mbappé is finally out of his silence. First in the extract of an interview published Monday at RMC Sport , where he admitted to having wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Then in another published Tuesday in the columns of The team . The tricolor striker was relaunched by the sports daily on his future. “Before the Euro, I told the club that I didn’t want to extend, and after the Euro, I said that I wanted to leave“, Contextualized Mbappé. Before adding: “Regarding my situation, for a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss an extension.“Should we conclude that the free departure of Mbappé, at the end of the contract, is inevitable? “I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow, tempered the world champion. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen.If his desire seems clear, the former Monegasque (21 years) refrains from any categorical declaration on his future.

Chelsea: Tuchel would put pressure to extend Rüdiger

The base man of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger is struggling to come to an agreement with his leaders to extend his contract, which expires next June. According to the Daily Express , Tuchel urges his management to quickly reach an agreement with the 28-year-old German defender. Tottenham would be particularly on the lookout for the Rüdiger case, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG in ambush.





Courted by OL, A. Onana to Inter

At the end of his contract at Ajax Amsterdam, André Onana is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe. The Cameroonian international (25) was close to joining Lyon last summer against € 6m, but negotiations dragged on and the case collapsed. Result: Onana “will be Inter Milan’s new goalkeeper», Writes the Gazzetta dello Sport . Inter would hold an agreement to host him in the summer of 2022, without a transfer fee. He should take over from the eternal Samir Handanovic (37), at the end of his contract with the Italian club. Even if the Slovenian’s successful start to the season leaves the door open to an extension, and therefore to competition for the goalkeeper position …

Barcelona: the extension of S. Roberto at a standstill

FC Barcelona have been negotiating a contract extension with Sergi Roberto for several weeks. The versatile Spanish international (29 years old), who can play in the middle or as a right-back, will be free next June. According to the radio Cadena COPE, the discussions between the two parties are at a standstill. “Currently it is at a standstill, but it can start again at any time», Commented his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, in the columns of Mundo Deportivo . Child of the Catalan club he joined at the age of 14, Sergi Roberto has played 8 of 9 Barça matches this season, including 4 starts.

Juventus: Dybala finally extended?

Two years ago, Paulo Dybala almost left Juventus for Manchester United. Since then, there has been constant talk in Italy of discussions for a contract extension. To believe the Gazzetta dello Sport which devotes its front page to it, Juve finally has an agreement with its Argentinian number 10. He should commit until June 2025, and therefore not leave Turin freely next June. There would still be details of bonuses to be paid in order to reach an annual salary of € 10 million. Dybala (27) has often been announced in the sights of big European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

