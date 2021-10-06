the UTS-UGTG activist summoned to c

Séverin Foule will have to answer for the facts “of attack on the person, with an ITT of more than 8 days” and of “degradation of vehicle”, on February 22, 2022, before the criminal court. He disputes all the accusations. The UTS-UGTG activist was released after 8 hours of hearing.

No criminal charge has been brought against Séverin Foule, the UTS-UGTG activist targeted by the complaint of an intern of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe (CHUG), following an altercation between the two men, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the hospital parking lot.

The striker was released shortly before 6.30 p.m., after being placed in police custody on Tuesday, October 5, in the Pointe-à-Pitre police station. His hearing lasted 8 hours.

However, the man is summoned to the criminal court on February 22 to answer for the facts “personal injury, with an ITT (Temporary incapacity for work) over 8 days “ and of “vehicle degradation“. Indeed, the complainant doctor accused Séverin Foule of having assaulted him and of having damaged his car.

The respondent disputes all the accusations.

For his lawyer, Maître Patrice Tacita, Séverin Foule had the opportunity today to give his version of the facts and to specify the context in which they took place. Client and advocate will do the same in court.

As a reminder, it is for a parking space, that the dispute between the protagonists of this case began, on the sidelines of the mobilization of the UGTG against the health pass and against the vaccine obligation.

We come back to the facts and to the morning of this Tuesday, in this article:

Maître Patrice Tacita, lawyer for the UGTG union, will have “keen to demonstrate“, at the next hearing, that union action cannot be confused with delinquency:

