the very strong words of Mauricio Pochettino on Sergio Ramos and the MNM

What follows after this advertisement

The international break has been installed in favor of the championships, but Paris Saint-Germain is much more talked about than the national selections. Kylian Mbappé set Spain on fire by confirming his desire to leave the club in the capital last summer. Today, it’s Mauricio Pochettino’s turn to speak.

In an interview with the show Universo Valdano broadcast on Movistar, the coach of the Rouge-et-Bleu spoke at length with the legend Jorge Valdano. Unsurprisingly, the XXL transfer window of PSG was discussed, including the case of Sergio Ramos. At 35, the Spanish defender was let go by Real Madrid. But while he thought he would bounce back as quickly as possible in Paris, he still did not play the slightest minute of play, the fault of recurring injuries.





Pochettino’s expectations

Will we see the Ramos de Madrid set the Parc des Princes on fire? For the first time, Pochettino conceded that the former Merengue, as well as Messi and Neymar, are still far from their best. “Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014 or that of Messi and Neymar. These players are great champions, but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they have to be up to par. If they find that, of course we can do something about it. But it all starts with everyone’s need to find their best version. “

Finally, the Argentine mentioned his magical trio, the MNM. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé have not yet found the perfect agreement and their coach is still groping a little. “What they appreciate the most is spontaneity. They don’t try to force themselves, they want it to be natural. You have to be able to establish a relationship of trust in which you feel free to say what you think and vice versa. The coach must seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. They are big names, but the collective performance is what will give you the opportunity to play. “ The message got through.