Theory: this movie with Sean Connery is actually a James Bond! – Cinema News

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

It is an old and surprising theory of fans which resurfaces these days: what if the feature film “Rock”, carried in particular by Sean Connery, was in reality … a part of the James Bond saga?

Rock, released in theaters in 1996, narrates the collaboration, in order to thwart the plans of a terrorist, between an expert in chemical weapons and the only prisoner who managed to escape from Alcatraz prison. In the two main roles of the feature film signed Michael Bay, we find Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery.





A little classic of action cinema, is Rock much more than that? For several years, a theory raised by some fans would indeed like that the film is in reality the last adventure of Sean Connery in the role of James Bond. Some Apprehensive-Test-26, which is based in particular on the chronology of Rock and the six official opuses of Connery in the tuxedo of the secret agent, is in any case formal on the question.

A phrase from Rock indicating that John Mason, the character played by Sean Connery, was incarcerated at Alcatraz in 1962 and escaped in 1963, would thus be proof that the film is a chapter of the “Bondian” franchise. For the fan, who used Rock’s 25th birthday to back up his theory, James Bond was allegedly captured by a Navy patrol after the events of Dr. No (released in theaters in 1962) and then jailed for six months until the Adventures of With love from Russia in 1963.

According to Apprehensive-Test-26, John Mason, between 1963 and his new capture in 1972, would simply have been Her Majesty’s Agent, Sean Connery’s last adventure in 007, Diamonds Are Eternal, dating from 1971 and ending … in San Francisco, a stone’s throw from Alcatraz prison.

If the theory seems somewhat far-fetched, we will note that Rock still slips some real nods to the 007 saga. We can thus hear in Michael Bay’s film that the character of Mason was trained by thee Secret Intelligence Service, just like James Bond. Or locate the “But of course you are” of Mason, a line similar to that uttered by Bond to Plenty O’Toole (Lana Wood) in The Diamonds are eternal.

