These two news that make the SMCP share soar on the stock market, Company news

The grace period did not change the case, European TopSoho failed to repay a bond debt of 250 million euros. Jefferies switched to purchasing the title from the accessible luxury group.



The press release fell on the European Topsoho website on Tuesday, October 5th. The Luxembourg subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi, the parent company of the accessible luxury group SMCP with 53% of the capital, defaulted on the payment of its loan of 250 million euros issued in 2018 and exchangeable for SMCP securities. The grace period of 5 working days which had been granted to him, and which extended the deadline to September 30, did not change the case.





Risk profile

What will happen now? ” All the bonds that will be in circulation [au 18 octobre] and which have not been validly exchanged will be immediately due and payable without further formality or notice at the amount of the early repayment settlement. », Specifies European TopSoho. This new episode gives credence to the scenario of a change of owner at SMCP. ” It would be good news for the French fashion group. Jefferies said. The broker has also raised its opinion on the title, going from “keep” to “buy”, to target 9.40 euros, against 6.50 euros previously. One of the creditors could be a candidate to take over SMCP, but a sale to another high-end fashion player could also be considered, continues Jefferies.

In any case, a separation with Shandong Ruyi would undoubtedly reduce the risk profile of SMCP, whose share price has especially reacted lately to the setbacks of the Chinese shareholder. This Tuesday, the action soars by 7%, to 7.30 euros, after a peak at 7.63 euros.



