this big change that will make your cash withdrawals more difficult

Are ATMs going to disappear near you? Due to the drop in cash withdrawals, three banks – BNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale – owners of nearly a third of the distributors in service in France (15,000 machines out of 48,000), are considering pooling their park for better management. They announced this Tuesday, October 5 “studying a project to pool their ATMs to guarantee, together and over the long term, the best access to self-service banking and strengthen the service offer for their customers”, reports The echoes.

Until the end of 2021, these banking establishments will seek the opinions of representatives of their staff, communities or cash carriers.





Pooling of ATMs: the drop in cash payments to blame

Payments in cash and checks keep decreasing. According to the results of a survey by the European Central Bank published at the end of 2020, the French are also those who turn away the most from cash settlements within Europe.

Only 59% of transactions are settled in cash in the country, against 35% by credit card. This is partly due to the strong deployment of contactless payments since the start of the health crisis. 39% of transactions are now carried out by card in France, according to the Banque de France.

Could the drop in the number of distributors further isolate rural areas?