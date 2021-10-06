This Chinese film on the Korean War breaks all records of the behemoths of American cinema – Ouest-France evening edition

Chinese war film The Battle at Lake Changjin has just collected the impressive sum of 235 million dollars (203 million euros) in China for its first four days on the bill. A figure that beats flatly the international recipes of the last James Bond, To die can wait, and the latest Marvel, Venom: Let There be Carnage. Explanations.

If his name doesn’t ring a bell, that’s okay. Released on October 1, 2021 in China, the Chinese war film The Battle at Lake Changjin however, shattered all revenue records during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only visible in the Middle Kingdom, the six-handed film by directors Chen Kaige (Goodbye my concubine), Dante Lam (Operation Red Sea) and Tsui Hark (Detective Dee) raised 235 million dollars (203 million euros) during its first four days of operation. A record.

Stronger than James Bond

Amassed only on Chinese territory, these enormous receipts allow this local blockbuster to be on par with Hollywood. The Battle at Lake Changjingrossed more in its early days of operation than the new James Bond film, To die can wait, and the latest from Marvel Studios, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, gathered during their opening weekend.

Impressive figures when we know that the last opus of secret agent 007 has so far raised 119 million dollars across the world and that the Marvel superhero has collected 90 million greenbacks for its first three days of operation in the United States alone.

A success that does not seem to be running out of steam. According to the American magazine specializing in entertainment The Hollywood Reporter, The Battle at Lake Changlin has now passed the $ 400 million mark in revenue (346 million euros). According to boxofficemojo.com, that’s more than the last two Marvel games over their entire theatrical career: Black widow ($ 379 million) and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings ($ 387 million).

What is it about ?





The film relates the battle of the Chosin reservoir; a decisive clash during the Korean War (1950-1953), opposing the forces of the United Nations (UN) to those of the People’s Republic of China, from November 27 to December 13, 1950. In total, more than 30 000 soldiers from both sides lost their lives in the fighting.

Why does it work so well?

Several factors can explain the success of this film. The latter was first released during the week of 1er to October 7, 2021. An important period in China which corresponds to the Chinese holidays celebrating the inauguration of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

“The Chinese blockbuster therefore benefited from a period of patriotic enthusiasm during which its audience had time to go to theaters”, notes the specialized site Large screen .

The lack of foreign competition also played a role. No international production is planned in China for most of October. To die can wait is for example expected in Chinese cinemas from October 29.

No less than 70,000 extras were hired during the filming of the film. (Screen capture: China movie official channel / YouTube)

According to the American television channel CNN, the feature film was “Commissioned by the powerful central propaganda department of the Chinese government and the country’s main cinema regulator”.

The film received considerable government support, from script development, production and advertising, to the use of serving soldiers among the film’s 70,000 extras.

Soon visible in France?

Real phenomenon in China, The Battle at Lake Changlin However, does not yet have a release date planned in the dark rooms of France.