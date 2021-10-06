“This is the right time to go public for OVHcloud”, Interviews

What are the reasons which motivate your appeal to the market?

We are convinced that now is the right time to go public for OVHcloud! We want to invest to accelerate our growth trajectory and consolidate our position as European cloud champion. It is about implementing our ambitious strategy in an extremely buoyant cloud market. Created more than 20 years ago, OVHcloud is already today the main European provider of cloud services. We serve a diverse base of 1.6 million customers. And we’re not going to stop there! Our roadmap for the next few years is based on four pillars: developing our key customer segments in our main geographic areas, expanding our potential markets through new uses of the cloud, capturing the growing demand for data sovereignty, and seizing opportunities. targeted acquisition opportunities. The IPO will allow us to accelerate the achievement of these objectives, just as it will strengthen our visibility and consolidate the relationship of trust with our stakeholders, in France and internationally where we now achieve close to half of our turnover.

The stock market results of companies that have listed on Euronext since the start of the year are fairly mixed. Some titles have fallen, some projects have been canceled or even postponed as for Icade Santé. What gives you confidence in the success of your operation?

We have spent a lot of time with investors in recent weeks, convincing them that OVHcloud is uniquely positioned to capture the exponential growth of the cloud market. We have many strengths to promote: we are the only major pure player in Europe with a unique trusted cloud offering that meets the growing demand for data sovereignty. We offer our customers the latest generation solutions and efficient, open, transparent and reversible services and we offer real price predictability. These are all criteria to which companies are increasingly attentive. Finally, we are pioneers in the sector in terms of sustainable development. Because since its creation, OVHcloud has developed patented technologies that respect the environment, including our exclusive water cooling system for our servers, which we deployed in 2003 across our data centers.

The price range of the offer was set between 18.50 and 20 euros, ie a valuation of between 3.5 and 3.74 billion euros. How does that position you in relation to your main competitors in Europe and the United States?

It is difficult to find really relevant comparables. OVHcloud is the only European leader in cloud at scale. It is a very important comparative advantage compared to other competitors, in particular compared to “hyperscalers” (Editor’s note: the big American players like Amazon or Microsoft)

The IPO should allow you to accelerate the development of the company. Do you think you can compete with the behemoths of the market, Amazon web Services, Microsoft Azure, or even Google Cloud?

As I indicated to you, the cloud market is large and growing very rapidly. In 2027, it will exceed in size that of telecoms in Europe! Our goal is not to compete, but to offer trusted alternative solutions to businesses and meet the growing demand for multi-cloud strategies (the use of multiple cloud providers) and hybrid cloud (the combination of cloud private and public). At OVHcloud, we believe in the value that our offer of open, reversible cloud solutions represents for our various customers, with predictable prices. Unlike other cloud players, we do not use our customers’ data for our own purposes and we do not seek to “lock up” them or make them captive to our technology solutions. Rather, our mission is to help them configure and implement the best cloud solution to meet their needs. This is also a cloud of trust.





What makes you technologically different from the competition?

First of all, we are the only player to be vertically integrated. This choice, made very early on, gives us an unequaled capacity for innovation and gives us complete control of our value chain: from the design of our servers to the construction and management of data centers (“Datacenters”), in through the orchestration of our fiber optic network. This specificity allows us to independently cover all the uses of our customers. We have also forged partnerships with prestigious players: our positioning as a “trusted cloud” has been an important driver for white label offers and other technological partnerships such as the partnership with the German telecom operator T-Systems, mongoDB or the Rainbow suite from Alcatel Lucent Enterprise. Then, we bring the highest standards of data protection and security. We are the only player to have accumulated all the essential security certifications in Europe, including the SecNumCloud qualification issued by Anssi, which is one of the most demanding across the world. This has the effect of attracting to us players who process sensitive data, in sectors such as financial services, health, etc.

What position are you aiming for in the global cloud market? What are the prospects for growth and profitability for OVHcloud?

We want to consolidate our European leadership and develop further outside of Europe, particularly in North America and Asia. By 2025, we aim to increase our turnover to around 25% per year. Several factors will contribute to this growth: a favorable mix effect linked to the acceleration of demand in our fast-growing segments of public cloud and Hosted Private Cloud, the development of our addressable market through the strategic deployment of our solutions offering ( PaaS), accelerated international growth. However, we will not sacrifice our profitability: our ambition is to achieve these growth objectives while maintaining our adjusted EBITDA margin in line with that of 2020, namely 42%.

The cloud market is buoyant. Sovereignty issues are pushing French and European regulators to ask companies to relocate their data activities in Europe. Will this favorable European regulation fuel your growth even more?

We have observed a real awareness of companies on these issues for two years and this will only increase. European GDPR regulations and the Schrems II ruling are further accelerating this change. Thus, we are ideally placed to respond to this demand for sovereignty. This will indeed be one of our levers for our growth.

When do you expect to be carbon neutral? What actions have you taken in this direction? What financial investments are you devoting to this issue?

Our goals in this area are very ambitious. We want our operations to be carbon neutral by 2025 and for the group to be Net Carbon Zero by 2030. This involves many projects: reducing the energy consumed by our data centers, the possibility for them. customers to move to greener cloud services, improving the efficiency of water use in our water cooling system, promoting circular economy, sustainable sourcing and reduction waste… It is a permanent job, a very strong conviction of the company, carried from the beginning by our founder Octave Klaba.



