this new scourge invades Amazon’s MMO

Since its release on September 28, Amazon’s MMO, New World, meets as much success as it sparks ink. And for good reason, if the title has many arguments in its favor (artistic direction, variety of activities …), it is also steeped in small flaws that tarnish the experience. Finally, it was still necessary to succeed in accessing the game’s servers to find out, given the massive influx of players during the first days of the game’s operation. If the situation begins to improve at this level, a new problem has recently emerged. And the players are not happy.

New World, a game that takes time (a lot of time)

Like any good self-respecting MMO (hello World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online and Company), New World gives players plenty of options, from combat to trade to hunting to name a few. But the multitude of activities offered, which also give the title a potentially enormous lifespan, does come at a cost: players have to spend a lot of time on the MMO if they really want to optimize their game, forcing them to practice “farming”.

Please note, there is no question here of harvesting carrots or milking cows: this farming consists of repeating a certain number of activities in a loop, in order to gain experience and collect the resources most often necessary to improve your equipment. An aspect that can therefore prove to be redundant for ordinary people, but that the informed player will know how to appreciate for its addictive side. It is therefore a common and mandatory practice in massively multiplayer games (MMO), the whole problem only if the game lacks balance. And this is unfortunately the problem with New World, who recently saw a type of “players” coming in to spoil the game of others.





When the bots spoil the players’ game

In recent days, publications about non-human players present in New World are increasing, especially on Reddit. If the success of the game does not seem to be running out of steam for the moment, having brought together more than 900,000 players simultaneously this weekend, some servers still seem to fill up with bots (controlled by the AI) to perform certain activities. A strange phenomenon, when we know that real players still regularly struggle to join a server without having to wait for hours.

And if bots are already not very popular in MMOs, those of New World are even less so. And there is a good reason for this: these bots seem to be (almost) exclusively dedicated to fishing. “Owl, they’re not going to take their world too much then,” innocent souls tell each other. Well it’s the opposite: fishing is essential in Amazon’s MMO, since it allows you to recover … fish. Logic !

The problem is, these bots, all low-level, are obviously able to instantly figure out if they have trivial or rare-quality fish on the end of their line, which a normal player may not know. Concretely, these bots launch their line in a body of water and instantly pick it up if their AI does not detect rare fish. Results : surreal scenes where several characters frantically launch their lines without interruption, eventually stealing all rare fish from decent, helpless looking people.

And if some players waiting for a future patch have decided to take the lead in attracting wild beasts to attack bots, it’s hard to believe that the solution will be viable in the long term. But it can be funny.