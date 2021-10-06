This punchline dropped in Objectif Top Chef which will not amuse Cyril Lignac!

Since Monday, September 20 on M6, Philippe Etchebest anime Top Chef Objective for a seventh season. The goal remains the same for the hundred candidates: to win the show to join the chef’s brigade in the next season of Top Chef, broadcast in early 2022. “This year, the candidates for the competition are all very good. They know the expectations of the program and are increasingly sharp, indicated the one who also presents Kitchen nightmare. Young people today have a knowledge that I did not have at their age, surely linked to the fact that they follow cooking programs on M6 and social networks. There is a lot more exchange and visibility which nourishes them in terms of ideas. “ Viewers will be entitled to something new. Indeed, the nine best will integrate The Top Chef Academy. A sort of two-week training camp, during which these candidates will live together 24 hours a day and will be trained by Philippe Etchebest, himself. The perfect way for the winner of the program to be best prepared for Top Chef!





Surprised by a candidate’s dish

In the episode of October 4, Hélène Darroze’s sidekick was surprised by the audacity of a certain Louis. The 18-year-old student is preparing a diploma in hotel and restaurant science and technology. The latter presented him with a … pie! “The kid was in the wrong competition! Did he take me for Cyril Lignac or what?”, asked the Michelin-starred chef before questioning him: “You are going to do the Best Pastry Chef! What are you going to do here?”. The young candidate indicates that participating in the Best Pastry Chef would have been “choose the easy way”. “I think that can be an advantage. Transcribing things I know from baking in the kitchen”, he continued. This choice finally paid off since Dominique’s husband was seduced!

