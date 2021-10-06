this very moving symbolic tribute from Alexandra, Loïc and Alix to Bertrand-Kamal (almost) unnoticed (PHOTOS)

If the edition of 4 lands, broadcast in the second half of 2020 on TF1, was marked by the victory of Alexandra, it is also the drama that occurred after the filming that upset viewers. That of the tragic disappearance of Bertrand-Kamal, candidate for this season then broadcast from Koh-Lanta, at only 31 years old. A shock wave in the large family of candidates and among the public. But several months later, the memory of Bertrand-Kamal is still celebrated: whether it is charitable operations carried out by adventurers or small symbolic gestures. So, while the first channel is currently broadcasting Koh-Lanta, The Legend, the All-Stars anniversary edition of its survival game, the most attentive viewers will have spotted a very moving detail …





Remember, during the 4 Lands, Bertrand-Kamal and Loïc – current All-Stars candidate – used to make a small hole in their t-shirt for each additional day spent on the island. Surprise, this year, we notice that the same Loïc, Alexandra and Alix (all three former adventurers of the Bertrand-Kamal season) have chosen to relaunch this initiative. On the three photos to discover below, we can see the tops of the candidates with holes, in the shape of a star, lines or a square. A nice symbol to mark their longevity in the adventure of course … but without a doubt to also evoke the memory of their fallen comrade.

Proof of its proximity to Bertrand-Kamal, (…)

