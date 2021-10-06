Thomas Bach worried about France’s results at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

At the end of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the IOC President, Thomas Bach, expressed his ” worry “ in view of the disappointing results of the French three years after the Olympics in Paris, according to comments reported in an internal document from the National Sports Agency (ANS) consulted by AFP.
Do better to ensure the success of Paris 2024
During the reception of the Tokyo medalists at the Élysee, on September 13, Emmanuel Macron did not spare his audience by urging athletes to “Do a lot more” for the next summer Olympics, in Paris in 2024. “The results are not quite what we expected”, had launched the President of the Republic, going so far as to set the objective of integrating the world top 5: “The success of the Games will be the success of our athletes because it works like that. “
The point of view therefore seems to be shared by the head of the IOC, who took the liberty of talking about it in Tokyo with the French delegation. “In Tokyo, Thomas Bach expressed the IOC’s concern with regard to the results of the French delegation in the perspective of Paris”, can we read in the preparatory documents for the board of directors of the ANS which is to be held this Thursday. “He says the Games are successful when the host nation’s athletes perform well,” continues the text.
Tuesday, the manager of the high performance of the ANS, Claude Onesta, presented measures which must, according to him, allow to meet the objective set by the President of the Republic. These measures are broken down into three areas: better support for athletes, better remuneration for coaches and reinforced supervision for federations in difficulty, which can no longer be in “Real autonomy”, according to Onesta.
19 Federations singled out by the National Sports Agency
The high-performance manager has therefore classified the federations into three categories, one of which includes those whose results are “Disappointing”, with a performance project ” not efficient “ and supervision ” insufficient “. In this category are, according to the document consulted by AFP, 19 federations: athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, horse riding, climbing, football, golf, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, swimming, modern pentathlon, surfing, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery.
“Everyone has just realized that the Paris Olympics will be successful if we manage to bring back medals. Tokyo allowed a good awareness ”, estimates a French sports executive on condition of anonymity. ” This is a good thing “.