Thomas Bach worries about the results of the French three years from the Games

At the end of the Tokyo Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his “worry” in view of the disappointing results of the Blues three years from the Paris Olympics, according to comments reported in an internal document from the National Sports Agency (ANS), consulted by AFP.

France finished 8th in the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics with 33 awards, far enough from the goal of 40 medals. A disappointing record, less good than in Rio four years earlier where she had finished 7th with 42 medals.

During the reception of the medal-winning sportsmen from Tokyo at the Elysee Palace on September 13, Emmanuel Macron did not spare his audience by urging the sportsmen to “do a lot more” for the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“The results are not quite what we expected”, launched Emmanuel Macron going so far as to set the goal of joining the world top 5, “the success of the Games will be the success of our athletes because it works like that”.





Obviously, this point of view is shared by the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, who took the liberty of talking about it in Tokyo with the French delegation. “In Tokyo, Thomas Bach expressed the concern of the IOC regarding the results of the French delegation in the perspective of Paris”, can we read in the preparatory documents for the board of directors of the ANS which is to be held on Thursday.

“He says the Games are successful when host nation athletes perform great”, continues the text. Tuesday, the manager of the high performance of the ANS, Claude Onesta, presented measures which must, according to him, allow to meet the objective set by the President of the Republic.